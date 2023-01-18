At Night, the 2023 BMW X7 M60i Shapeshifts Into an Attractive SUV

The 2023 BMW X7 M60i is well-known now. This three-row SUV went through a couple of aesthetic changes. Thanks to the manufacturer’s decision to apply the facelift recipe or, as BMW calls it, the Life Cycle Impulse (hence, the LCI you see added to the vehicle’s name sometimes), the automaker managed to create another rift in its community of customers and fans. But it’s not all bad.

9 photos