At Night, the 2023 BMW X7 M60i Shapeshifts Into an Attractive SUV

The 2023 BMW X7 M60i is well-known now. This three-row SUV went through a couple of aesthetic changes. Thanks to the manufacturer’s decision to apply the facelift recipe or, as BMW calls it, the Life Cycle Impulse (hence, the LCI you see added to the vehicle’s name sometimes), the automaker managed to create another rift in its community of customers and fans. But it’s not all bad.
We have shown you the leaks, the spy photos, and, in April of last year, the whole thing. There aren’t any secrets left for anyone to discover about the updated X7 M60i. Of course, we’re not including the driving experience and choosing the right powertrain here. These must be done properly because a powerful behemoth like the one you can admire in the photo gallery and the video down below does not come cheap.
This particular 2023 BMW X7 M60i is finished in a special color known as Frozen Marina Bay Blue Metallic and it costs $5,500. While pricy, picking this option guarantees that your three-row, six-seater (look at those captain chairs!), V8-powered mild hybrid SUV is going to stand out in any parking lot. Paired with a black Merino leather interior, the $3,400 Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and the M Sport Pro package, this BMW is guaranteed to keep you entertained when and where you want.
The 523 hp (530 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque put out by the refreshed power unit are helped by an eight-speed automatic transmission to reach the wheels gradually while the all-wheel-drive system manages things differently depending on what the person behind the wheels wants – efficiency or full power. And don’t underestimate it! This is what the next-gen M5 will get as well, admittedly with a different tune.
Now, looking at the footage and the pictures we can see that BMW tried to make the X7 almost as cool as the new 7 Series. However, they abstained from using the same interior lighting strategy. Neither the massive 8K screen for the people in the back made it onto the SUV.
But what attracted enough attention right from the get-go was the split headlight design. BMW might have taken some recent design cues from Asian manufacturers and decided to split the daytime running lights (DRLs) from the main LED unit. And the result looked controversial at first. Now, not so much. People are starting to warm up to it, as many M fans did, and continue to do so with the current-gen M3 and M4.
So, if your mind is not yet made on the “Is the facelifted X7 beautiful?” topic, this video with 3D audio is for you. Just make sure you have some headphones around for the best experience possible. The absence of sunlight puts the vehicle’s design in a different perspective.
