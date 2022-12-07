McLaren Celebrates Bowers & Wilkins Partnership by Unveiling New Px8 Headphones

The new Px8 McLaren Edition headphones look like a great early Christmas gift idea, as they have just been launched right before the Winter Holidays.
Created to celebrate the automaker’s partnership with Bowers & Wilkins, dating back to 2015, as well as the Artura supercar on which the two companies collaborated to give it a high-end audio, the wireless headphones can be ordered online, or from select retailers, and they cost $799 / €799 / £699.
“We are delighted to unveil the Px8 McLaren Edition, which builds on the award-winning and long-standing collaboration between McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins,” said the car maker’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, George Biggs. “With the new headphones, the immersive audio experience that all receive in our supercars can now go beyond the road.”
Finished in Galvanic Gray, with Papaya Orange highlights, with the latter inspired by Bruce McLaren’s early racers, the Px8 McLaren Edition features noise cancellation, with six high-performance microphones working in concert for the best results, and Qualcomm’s aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology for the best sound quality possible. USB-C and 3.5mm analogue cable connections are supported, and both cables are included with the package, whose case matches the product.
For easier set-up and use, they are compatible with the Bowers & Wilkins Music App, which allows users to stream their favorite tracks directly from their mobile devices. Fine-tuning of the sound is possible on the headphones that have new 40mm Carbon Cone drive units, said to have been inspired by the technology used in the company’s high-quality loudspeakers. These were carefully angled inside the cups, resulting in “the best sound quality Bowers & Wilkins has ever delivered from a pair of wireless headphones.”
“We are tremendously proud of our long-standing relationship with McLaren Automotive, which is rooted in a shared desire to lead in performance,” commented the Bowers & Wilkins VP, Dan Shepherd. “The Px8 McLaren Edition celebrates this partnership, extending the appeal of our industry-leading sound performance and McLaren’s DNA to outside the car.”
