How a Pair of Headphones Helped Recover a Stolen Car

More on this:

1 Apple Car 1 Concept Sports a CGI Resemblance Only Tech-Savvy Users Would Notice

2 Sebastian Vettel Uses iPhone Feature to Track Down Thieves in Impromptu Barcelona Hunt

3 Apple Partner Steps Into the Automotive Industry, Apple Car Still a Top-Secret Project

4 Apple Makes It Harder for Bad Actors to Stalk Strangers Using Its GPS Tracker

5 Apple AirPods Help the Police Find Stolen Car Using GPS Tracking