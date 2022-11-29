How a Pair of Headphones Helped Recover a Stolen Car

While the worlds of cars and technology are getting closer together, eventually giving birth to smarter vehicles, the latest-generation gadgets out there come in handy in so many other ways to drivers around the globe.
And a recent case from Weare, New Hampshire is just living proof in this regard.
Mike McCormack revealed to the local media that his car got stolen not a long time after leaving the engine running and rushing inside the house to grab a bottle of water. Of course, this isn’t necessarily something that anyone should do (I mean leaving the doors of the car unlocked with the keys in the ignition), but McCormack didn’t even think that someone was out there waiting for him to make such a wrong move.
Seconds later when he closed the door of his apartment, the man noticed the car was already gone, so he reached out to the police hoping they would find the vehicle fast.
But as it turns out, the one that actually helped locate the car was a pair of headphones that was placed in the car after the man left the gym. Apple’s AirPods come with support for Find My, an iPhone application that allows a series of accessories developed by the Cupertino-based tech giant to send their location in real-time to the owner’s phone.
As a result, McCormack used the app not only to find the location of the AirPods but also to determine where the car was in real-time. After providing the information to the police, the officers managed to track down the vehicle, and based on information provided by witnesses and surveillance cameras, the officers arrested two suspects who weren’t tech-savvy enough to know how the smart earphones worked.
The car was returned to the owner, and of course, the police tell everybody to never, but never, leave their cars running and with the doors unlocked.
