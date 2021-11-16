3 2023 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Comes Out To Play in Newest Spy Photos

2 These Six Key People Started the Lamborghini Brand, and Their Heritage Lives On

Lamborghini Rolls Out Wireless Headphones and Earbuds in Squadra Corse Version

Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse department is both about performance and style, just like the new earpieces born from the collaboration between the Italian automaker and the New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic. The new models are now available for purchase. 14 photos



The first model is the MW65, the lightest wireless over-ear headphones released by Master & Dynamic. They are equipped with custom 40 mm (1.5”) Beryllium drivers, come with Active Noise-Canceling ( ANC ), and offer a battery life of up to 24 hours of listening. An optional cable is also available, which extends that listening time. The headphones weigh 8.6 ounces (245 g). In terms of connectivity range, they cover up to almost 100 ft (30 m).



Two ANC modes are available with the MW65 so that you can adjust the sound depending on your listening environment, and the headphones also feature voice assistant (are optimized for Google Assistant). They come with Bluetooth 4.2 and support AptX and SBC.



The other model is the MW07 Plus and these are true wireless earbuds. They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, support AptX and SBC and come with 10 mm (0.3”) Beryllium drivers. In terms of battery life, the MW07 Plus earbuds offer 10 hours of listening time and five more hours of playtime after just 15 minutes of charging in their case. They have the same connectivity range of 100 ft (30 m).



Both models are offered with a Y pattern and the iconic Mantis Green color specific to Lamborghini



You can Last year, Lamborghini and Master & Dynamic announced a partnership meant to develop a collection of premium sound tools inspired by the iconic design and materials used by the car manufacturer for its sports cars. Now, the two companies roll out two models of headphones with wireless connectivity. Both of them are meant to complement the Lamborghini Squadra Corse division, taking its official colors.The first model is the MW65, the lightest wireless over-ear headphones released by Master & Dynamic. They are equipped with custom 40 mm (1.5”) Beryllium drivers, come with Active Noise-Canceling (), and offer a battery life of up to 24 hours of listening. An optional cable is also available, which extends that listening time. The headphones weigh 8.6 ounces (245 g). In terms of connectivity range, they cover up to almost 100 ft (30 m).Two ANC modes are available with the MW65 so that you can adjust the sound depending on your listening environment, and the headphones also feature voice assistant (are optimized for Google Assistant). They come with Bluetooth 4.2 and support AptX and SBC.The other model is the MW07 Plus and these are true wireless earbuds. They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, support AptX and SBC and come with 10 mm (0.3”) Beryllium drivers. In terms of battery life, the MW07 Plus earbuds offer 10 hours of listening time and five more hours of playtime after just 15 minutes of charging in their case. They have the same connectivity range of 100 ft (30 m).Both models are offered with a Y pattern and the iconic Mantis Green color specific to Lamborghini sports cars . The exterior of the speakers is in sapphire glass and reveals the Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse logo and the pattern with the green Y.You can get the MW65 for $500 and the MW07 Plus for $250.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release