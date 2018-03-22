Lamborghini Squadra Corse Milestone: 300 Huracan Racing Cars Produced

When a man called Ferruccio
decided that the time is right to show Enzo Ferrari how exotic cars ought to be made, the Taurus behind the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese didn’t think for a second about taking his works of wonder to the track. But the inevitable happened, and Lamborghini is now a force to be reckoned with.
Motorsport engineer Gian Paolo Dallara decided to leave Lamborghini
in 1968, frustrated that Ferruccio refused his suggestion to go racing. The reasoning was quite simple: Ferruccio had first to prove that his road cars are better than Enzo’s, then the automaker would pour a little of its shoestring budget into motor racing.
Fast-forward to more contemporary times, and teams such as Reiter Engineering started to field the Diablo, Gallardo, and Murcielago in FIA-sanctioned series. This, in turn, gave Volkswagen Group-owned Lamborghini the idea to start Squadra Corse, the motorsport arm responsible for the Huracan Super Trofeo and GT3.
The first Huracan racecar left the production line 2015, and to date, Squadra Corse produced 300 of them. The car you’re looking at is the 300th, and Lamborghini is extremely proud of the achievement. Here’s how the chief executive officer puts it:
"In 2017, for the seventh consecutive year, Automobili Lamborghini set a new production record, with 3,815 road cars delivered. Equally extraordinary is the number of racing cars that Lamborghini Squadra Corse has produced in just three years since the launch of the Huracan Super Trofeo and Huracan GT3, proving that the growth trend of our brand is definitely positive also with regards to motorsport customers."
Stefano Domenicali
was involved with the uppermost echelon of motorsport, so it’s no wonder he’s proud of this milestone. As a sheer coincidence, Domenicali used to work for Ferrari, the automaker founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini’s arch-nemesis.
Both the Super Trofeo and GT3, as well as the brand-new Super Trofeo Evo
, are manufactured on the production line where the road-going Huracan is assembled. Care to guess how much the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo costs plus tax? €235,000, thank you!