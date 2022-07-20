Mercedes Partners with Master & Dynamic to Create Sleek Audio Tools Collection

Mercedes has a new, interesting collaboration to bring its fans a new product with the brand’s name on it. The German luxury carmaker entered a partnership with Master & Dynamic to create an audio collection including headphones and earphones made of high-performance materials and delivering “bold, exhilarating sound.”
Mercedes-Benz, known for driving innovation in car design and performance for more than a century, has inspired a unique collection of sound tools that celebrate the brand's dedication to modern luxury and precision engineering. And the automaker’s performance sub-label AMG is also involved in the collaboration.
The audio collection includes re-designed Master&Dynamic products made of high-quality materials like magnesium, carbon fiber, anodized aluminum, and leather. They all come with a sleek design and feature the iconic Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star logo or the AMG emblem.
Among the customized audio pieces, there are two wireless headphones, one with the Mercedes-Benz logo on it and one with the AMG emblem, two wireless earphones, a pair of wireless gaming headphones, and an AMG wireless charge pad.
The headphones and earbuds all offer immaculate audio quality and come with noise-canceling capabilities.
The Mercedes-Benz-marked earphones are made of ceramic and stainless steel and have a streamlined shape specifically designed for comfort. They support hi-res audio and offer up to 12 hours playtime. Meanwhile, the AMG model are Sapphire glass earphones with a Kevlar fiber case and come with active noise-cancelling and ambient listening modes.
Designed to complement the MW08 Sport earbuds, the wireless charging pad features enhanced heat dissipation for optimal charging efficiency.
The wireless gaming headphones are made of magnesium and Kevlar fiber, with the headband made of lambskin and Alcantara. They offer 7.1 surround sound and up to 22 hours of battery life.
Finally, the over-ear headphones are M&D’s lightest model crafted from lightweight anodized aluminum and lambskin and feature 2 modes of Active Noise-Cancelling technology for the ultimate acoustic experience.
This fashionable collection of audio pieces would make for the perfect gift for any car lover. must-have for automotive-loving audiophiles. The majority of the products included in the Mercedes lineup are expected to ship out beginning August 2. They are already listed on Master & Dynamic’s online store, starting from $324 (316.5 Euro at current exchange rates).
