Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Becomes First Sports Outfit to Invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel

In order to further reduce their CO2 emissions and become SBTi-verified Net Zero by 2030, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team has officially become the first global sports team to invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
SAF is a renewable or waste-derived aviation fuel, considered an emerging technology that the International Civil Aviation Organization believes can play a major role in reducing future aviation emissions on a global scale.
Since aviation accounts for over a quarter of Mercedes-AMG F1’s entire projected carbon footprint, this multi-million-dollar investment should significantly improve the team’s overall environmental impact.
Mercedes will use SAF for their indirect Scope 3 aviation emissions, which are excluded from the Formula One cost cap – such as flights to Grand Prix locations and various other business air travel. The immediate goal is to net a 50% reduction in the team’s air travel footprint, which could be done by 2026.
“Sustainable Aviation Fuel has the potential to transform the way we travel and the impact that we have on the environment,” said Mercedes-AMG F1 team principal and CEO, Toto Wolff.
“This is a topic that I think about a great deal personally as well as professionally. I fly a lot; the team flies a lot. If we must fly, then we need to find a better way to do so and SAF is the best solution available to the aviation industry right now. We aim to be on the cutting edge of change, using our global motorsport platform as a model for a more sustainable and diversified future.”
Even though current SAF production and availability are limited, the German outfit hopes that using their global platform to support the development and growth of this market will inspire other industries to do the same, which, in turn, will drive further investment in SAF production.
"Our aim is to embed sustainability in every decision we make and action we take. We believe that Sustainable Aviation Fuel can change the way that sports and businesses more generally, as some of the biggest users of aviation, can exert a positive influence on the outside world," added the team's sustainability and environmental manager, Alice Ashpitel.
