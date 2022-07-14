NBA Star Jordan Clarkson’s New Mercedes-AMG G 63 Is Super Unassuming, Unlike His Game

While Jordan Clarkson may not be as big a name as your run-of-the-mill NBA superstar, he’s still a big time player. In fact, Clarkson is widely considered to be one of the best scoring guards in the league, having already won a Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021.
Concurrently, Clarkson is also known as a bit of a car guy, and we already know that he likes his rides fully customized.
Last year in May, we showed you this C8 Corvette, commissioned by Clarkson through Champion Motoring. It featured a gloss Ivory exterior, carbon fiber body kit, custom Forgiato wheels and plenty of other goodies. It definitely didn’t look like any other Vette on the street, which is why his latest purchase took us by surprise a little.
It’s a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63, wearing Platinum Black and it's fully loaded with a Designo interior, packed full of Alcantara, carbon fiber and titanium accents.
Granted, that interior is gorgeous, and we’re not hating on the G 63 in any way, but we’ve almost grown unaccustomed to seeing this type of car in a factory-standard specification when commissioned by a professional athlete. People who make tens of millions of dollars per year tend to add stuff like widebody kits, a custom wrap and so on.
Now, if you want a new Mercedes-AMG G 63 all to yourself, it will cost you upwards of $156,450, officially. In terms of performance, you’ll be getting a 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 unit with 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, capable of taking you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.5 seconds.
Back to Clarkson for a brief moment, if you’re his fan, you best brace yourself because after trading away Rudy Gobert and now reportedly fielding calls for Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz might be inclined to trade Jordan Clarkson, too, along with every single other veteran on the team.
