Gelben Baron Is a Reimagined BMW R nineT Scrambler With Sexy Looks and New Bodywork

The paintwork worn by this creature may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we totally dig it.
Dubbed Gelber Baron, the custom stunner we’ll be looking at today revolves around a 2017 R nineT Scrambler from BMW’s lineup. It is the work of the esteemed bike-modding specialists over at David Widmann’s NCT Motorcycles, who operate in a small Austrian town located close to the border with Slovenia.
The two-wheeled titan they’ve used for this project draws power from an air- and oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer-twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. By delivering up to 110 hp and 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) of torque, the fuel-injected powerplant enables Motorrad’s superstar to hit a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
As soon as the donor crossed their doorstep, the guys had it dismantled and fitted with a handmade loop-style subframe. Next, a local collaborator was tasked with fabricating a flat solo saddle using blue upholstery, while NCT replaced the nineT’s standard fuel tank with the repurposed module of an R100RS.
Handmade side panels and meshed inserts adorn the flanks, but items like the front fender and headlight bucket are still stock. Furthermore, the Scrambler’s airbox was replaced with dual intakes manufactured from scratch, and these goodies are complemented by two-into-one exhaust pipes that terminate in a premium SC-Project silencer.
Up in the cockpit area, Gelber Baron carries Magura levers, Motogadget bar-end turn signals and a single underslung mirror mounted on the left-hand side. At the rear, you’ll be finding a bespoke license plate holder topped with an LED taillight, but what really caught our attention is the blue-finished monoshock spring matching the color of the new seat.
On unsprung territory, we’re greeted by a pair of laced wheels whose rims are wrapped in Metzeler Kanoo 3 tires. Last but not least, the final touch comes in the form of a funky yellow finish laid over the motorcycle’s bodywork, with black pinstripes complementing the base color.
