Custom-Made Honda CB750K Bears a Sexy Cafe Racer Demeanor, Retains Stock Fuel Tank

Those standard Comstar wheels fitted the desired aesthetic just fine, so they’ve also been kept.
Under the leadership of Povilas Vaisiauskas, Differs Moto’s bike-modding specialists have captivated us with their mesmerizing custom projects on multiple occasions. We’ve already seen them transform a 1981 Honda CB750K into a stylish cafe racer in the past, and the same donor was used for the build we’re about to inspect.
With the bike dismantled, the Lithuanians began by chopping any redundant tabs off its main skeleton, then they’ve fabricated a new subframe to keep proportions nice and tight. Deciding to retain the OEM gas tank like they did during the aforementioned cafe-style exploit, Povilas and his squad busied themselves with fabricating a unique pair of aluminum side covers to replace the stock parts.
In addition, we find an elegant solo saddle sitting above those handmade panels, while the rearmost section carries a minute tail unit with built-in LED lighting. All these goodies are supported by progressive aftermarket shock absorbers that hail from YSS.
At the front end, you’ll still spot the standard telescopic forks, but they’ve been lowered by about three inches to achieve the desired posture. The CB750’s brakes were both treated to a revitalizing makeover, and its Comstar hoops got wrapped in a classy set of Shinko E270 tires.
Following a comprehensive engine rebuild, the Differs crew installed a four-into-one exhaust that terminates in a premium muffler from Spark. As far as the electrical upgrades are concerned, Honda’s warrior received a gel battery, fresh wiring and Motogadget’s acclaimed mo.unit control module.
There’s even more Motogadget-developed hardware up in the cockpit area, taking the form of a Motoscope Tiny speedometer, bar-end turn signals and elegant switchgear. A Koso Thunderbolt headlamp lights up the road ahead, and those stealthy grips originate from ODI’s catalog. For the finishing touch, the motorcycle was enveloped in a handsome color scheme that blends blue, dark grey and black finishes.
