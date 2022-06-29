Custom Yamaha XJ600 Type 24 Wears So Much Black Paint It Would Make Darth Vader Jealous

Its stealthy looks are both ominous and handsome at the same time, which is a thrilling sight to behold.
Renowned for their minimalist yet exceedingly captivating design approach, Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi of Auto Fabrica are no strangers to the public’s admiration. Each and every build they tackle ends up being downright seductive in its simplicity, and this murdered-out Yamaha XJ600 represents a perfect case in point!
The Muharremi brothers kicked things off with a 1991 model, which they’ve promptly stripped naked of its factory plastics. A Honda CB750’s fuel tank was then outsourced and tweaked to fit over the donor’s main framework like a glove, simultaneously making room for a premium battery to be stored underneath.
At the rear end, we spot a handmade loop-type subframe with integrated LED lighting, and it supports a unique saddle whose design was influenced by old-school Recaro seats. The XJ600’s forks were lowered by about two inches (50 mm) and subsequently fitted with higher-spec internals, while its factory monoshock has been replaced with an aftermarket module from Hagon.
The repurposed rearsets of a Yamaha YZF-R6 also make an appearance, along with a custom wiring harness and a bespoke LED headlight assembly. Since the motorcycle’s 599cc inline-four engine was still mechanically sound, Bujar and Gaz decided to limit the powertrain mods to new air filters and one gorgeous four-into-two exhaust forged in Auto Fabrica’s signature style.
An all-black color scheme was laid over the entire build to finish things off, and it’s broken up by tiny patches of bare metal here and there. Once the transformation was finally complete, the Muharremis proceeded to nickname their sinister one-off creation Type 24.
We don’t think anyone’s going to judge the Fabrica duo for not performing any wild upgrades on the bike’s DOHC four-banger because 72 crank-measured ponies at 10k rpm and a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph) already sound pretty enthralling. In other words, why fix something if it ain’t broke?
The Muharremi brothers kicked things off with a 1991 model, which they’ve promptly stripped naked of its factory plastics. A Honda CB750’s fuel tank was then outsourced and tweaked to fit over the donor’s main framework like a glove, simultaneously making room for a premium battery to be stored underneath.
At the rear end, we spot a handmade loop-type subframe with integrated LED lighting, and it supports a unique saddle whose design was influenced by old-school Recaro seats. The XJ600’s forks were lowered by about two inches (50 mm) and subsequently fitted with higher-spec internals, while its factory monoshock has been replaced with an aftermarket module from Hagon.
The repurposed rearsets of a Yamaha YZF-R6 also make an appearance, along with a custom wiring harness and a bespoke LED headlight assembly. Since the motorcycle’s 599cc inline-four engine was still mechanically sound, Bujar and Gaz decided to limit the powertrain mods to new air filters and one gorgeous four-into-two exhaust forged in Auto Fabrica’s signature style.
An all-black color scheme was laid over the entire build to finish things off, and it’s broken up by tiny patches of bare metal here and there. Once the transformation was finally complete, the Muharremis proceeded to nickname their sinister one-off creation Type 24.
We don’t think anyone’s going to judge the Fabrica duo for not performing any wild upgrades on the bike’s DOHC four-banger because 72 crank-measured ponies at 10k rpm and a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph) already sound pretty enthralling. In other words, why fix something if it ain’t broke?