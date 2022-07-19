One Mega Hatch to Rule Them All: 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spied With Less Camouflage

More on this:

1 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Faces Audi RS 3 for Premium Subcompact Sports Glory

2 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spied With Upgraded Interior, Is That a Touchscreen MBUX?

3 The Era of the $90K Hot Hatch Is Upon Us, As That's How Much This Mercedes-AMG A 45 Costs

4 Audi RS 3 Swings for the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Hot Hatch King, But Does It Hit?

5 Brabus’ 444 HP Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Is a Juicy Hot Hatch Flexing Monoblock Wheels