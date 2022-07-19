One Mega Hatch to Rule Them All: 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spied With Less Camouflage

Can you believe it’s been three years since Mercedes-AMG pulled the cover off the second generation A 45? We may not have been aware of this, but the Affalterbach brand is, which is why they have started working on the mid-cycle refresh of the car.
Spied in the open with less camouflage than before, the hot hatch or mega hatch, better said, proves that Mercedes-AMG doesn’t want to mess with a winning recipe. As a result, the visual updates are minimal, but there nonetheless.
Up front, it has a reinterpreted version of the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. New headlights with different graphics flank it, and the bumper is also new, featuring tweaked central air intake and different side trim. The side fins do not seem to have been changed at all, and the same goes for the side skirts and mirror casings, too.
A pair of new taillights appear to be the only changes out back, for now at least. Still, we expect it to feature a new bumper as well, and maybe a new diffuser too. The roof-mounted wing carries over unchanged, and for the open-world testing phase, Mercedes-AMG has dropped the typical ‘AMG’ and ‘A 45 S’ badging on the lower parts of the tailgate. The quad exhaust pipes look the same as before.
We wouldn’t hold our breath for any major improvements under the hood, where the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine should still produce 421 ps (415 hp / 310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. Everything is transferred to the front-biased all-wheel drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and a 270 kph (167 mph) maximum speed. The facelifted Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is believed to premiere in the coming months, likely launching in the Old Continent before the end of the year.
