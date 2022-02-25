2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spied With Upgraded Interior, Is That a Touchscreen MBUX?

Mercedes-AMG wants to keep dominating the mega hatch class, and they are preparing a mid-cycle refresh for the A 45, understood to launch later this year.
A rival to the likes of the Audi RS 3 Sportback, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 has been spotted once more, with less camouflage on the outside, and an upgraded cockpit.
Since this is the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the interior, we’ll start by telling you that the center console has been renewed. It no longer holds the physical controls for the MBUX system in front of the armrest, as these were replaced by a small cubby that appears to be a wireless smartphone charging pad. We can see a couple of buttons in front of it, and two cup holders under the HVAC controls, which do not seem to have been changed at all.
Elsewhere, the entire dashboard panel carries over without any modifications. This includes the MBUX system that retains its tablet-like design, yet since there are no visible controls for it, does this mean that the infotainment has gone down the touchscreen route? The automaker will answer this question in due course, and in the meantime, we also have to mention the steering wheel, which is also new. The pictured prototype had sports seats, black leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and the usual glossy black, and metallic accents.
Styling-wise, it seems that the Affalterbach brand will give the facelifted A 45 new headlights and taillights, in addition to the tweaked bumpers, and a slightly cleaner-looking diffuser at the rear, with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes that look identical.
The 2.0-liter four-pot will, in all likelihood, soldier on, though some rumors claim that it might receive mild-hybrid assistance. In the current S variant, it pushes out 415 hp (421 ps / 310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and front-biased all-wheel drive. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) is a 3.8-second affair, and it can keep pushing up to 167 mph (270 kph).
