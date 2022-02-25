2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 Spied With Upgraded Interior, Is That a Touchscreen MBUX?

More on this:

1 Old Mercedes-AMG A 45 Races Ferrari 488 Pista, Learns the Difference Between Hot and Super

2 The Era of the $90K Hot Hatch Is Upon Us, As That's How Much This Mercedes-AMG A 45 Costs

3 Audi RS 3 vs. Mercedes-AMG A 45 S – What’s the Ultimate Hot Hatch?

4 Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Caught Testing With Minimal Camouflage

5 2020 Mercedes-AMG A 45 and CLA 45 Revealed as New High-Performance Compacts