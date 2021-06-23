Facelifted Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Caught Testing With Minimal Camouflage

On second thought, Mercedes- AMG could very well keep the powerplant as it currently is because no other 2.0-liter engine comes close to the M 139. Produced by AMG on the “one man, one engine” principle, this fellow runs with a maximum charge pressure of 2.1 bars or 30.4 pounds per square inch as the sole boosty snail spins its way to 169,000 revolutions per minute. M 139 is the codename for the 2.0-liter motor, which is offered in two states of tune. The most potent of the lot belts out 416 ponies and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque from 5,000 to 5,250 revolutions per minute, which makes the A 45 S 4Matic+ the most powerful hot hatch on sale nowadays.Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed two years ago, the go-faster model is up for a mid-cycle refresh that will include the 35 series and lesser variants of the A-Class. The first spy photos reveal new graphics for the headlights and taillights, and Mercedes is certain to work its magic on the front grille and bumper as well. Out back, the bumper seems untouched.The German automaker hasn’t even tried to camouflage the interior of this particular prototype, which is pictured on the public roads that surround the Mercedes-Benz research & development center in Stuttgart. Equipped with low-profile tires wrapped around twin-spoke wheels featuring a black finish, the vehicle also flaunts red brake calipers and Denim Blue paintwork.As opposed to the four-cylinder 63 series , the 45 won’t receive plug-in hybrid assistance or an electric rear-wheel-drive unit. At most, the M 139 in the compact hatchback may be treated with an integrated starter/generator or the electrically-assisted turbocharger co-developed with Garrett Motion.On second thought, Mercedes-could very well keep the powerplant as it currently is because no other 2.0-liter engine comes close to the M 139. Produced by AMG on the “one man, one engine” principle, this fellow runs with a maximum charge pressure of 2.1 bars or 30.4 pounds per square inch as the sole boosty snail spins its way to 169,000 revolutions per minute.