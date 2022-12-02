Mopar Has a New Collection of Holiday Gift Ideas That Even Includes Ugly Sweaters

Mopar has unveiled its holiday season collection for winter 2022/2023, and you can bet on it having an ugly sweater that you or someone you care about can wear. But wait, there's more, and you can get it in time for Christmas if you move fast enough, and Mopar even throws in free shipping within the continental U.S. if you use a code while ordering items that add up to $100 or more.
Regardless of whether you intend to wear a Mopar ugly holiday sweater (that's their description, not ours) ironically or unironically, we are not going to judge. It comes with a medium-weight knit that integrates the Mopar logos, as well as the Mopar lettering into a custom, winter-themed, graphic design. It is priced at $79.95, mind you.
If you do not intend to spend too much money on potentially ironic ugly sweaters, maybe a two-pair pack of socks is closer to your heart. For $29.95, Mopar offers two pairs of socks that bear its logo and a custom design.
For a bit of extra flair, you may just choose to wrap your gifts in custom holiday wrapping paper from Mopar, which is priced at $49.95 and features light grid lines on the back for clean-cut edges. One roll is enough for approximately nine medium sized-gifts, Mopar adds, but it will depend on what kind of gifts you need to wrap and if you are skilled enough to use as little paper as necessary.
There's also the possibility of gifting a Mopar enthusiast a set of 16-ounce beer can-shaped glasses that have historical Mopar logos on them. A set of four costs $79.95, which is almost $20 for a custom glass.
Also made from glass, but with a different purpose, is the light-up glass ornament that has a laser-etched Mopar logo on it. At just $8.95, it may be a great option if you have several Mopar enthusiasts to whom you want to offer a small gift this holiday season.
For about twice as much as the previously described item, you can get a Mopar-branded baseball cap, which will fit most people due to its buckle-and-grommet closure system. The collection features other gift ideas, such as pullovers, backpacks, duffel bags, Bluetooth speakers, and more.
This year's star of the collection is a $625.95, 48-quart Cedar cooler that marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar. It sounds like a collector's item to us, but not everyone might feel the same way about it.
If you do not intend to spend too much money on potentially ironic ugly sweaters, maybe a two-pair pack of socks is closer to your heart. For $29.95, Mopar offers two pairs of socks that bear its logo and a custom design.
For a bit of extra flair, you may just choose to wrap your gifts in custom holiday wrapping paper from Mopar, which is priced at $49.95 and features light grid lines on the back for clean-cut edges. One roll is enough for approximately nine medium sized-gifts, Mopar adds, but it will depend on what kind of gifts you need to wrap and if you are skilled enough to use as little paper as necessary.
There's also the possibility of gifting a Mopar enthusiast a set of 16-ounce beer can-shaped glasses that have historical Mopar logos on them. A set of four costs $79.95, which is almost $20 for a custom glass.
Also made from glass, but with a different purpose, is the light-up glass ornament that has a laser-etched Mopar logo on it. At just $8.95, it may be a great option if you have several Mopar enthusiasts to whom you want to offer a small gift this holiday season.
For about twice as much as the previously described item, you can get a Mopar-branded baseball cap, which will fit most people due to its buckle-and-grommet closure system. The collection features other gift ideas, such as pullovers, backpacks, duffel bags, Bluetooth speakers, and more.
This year's star of the collection is a $625.95, 48-quart Cedar cooler that marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar. It sounds like a collector's item to us, but not everyone might feel the same way about it.