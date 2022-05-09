Bowers & Wilkins Becomes McLaren’s Official Audio Partner With New Multi-Year Deal

McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins have signed a strategic long-term multi-year deal resulting in the latter becoming the luxury supercar-maker's official audio partner. Bowers & Wilkins has been making high-performance sound systems for McLaren ever since 2015 and is one of the world’s most respected audio brands.
The two companies share similar values, with Bowers & Wilkins constantly looking to push the boundaries of loudspeaker capability, which is similar to McLaren’s own desire to build the world’s most exciting supercars – both brands want to set new standards with their respective product ranges.
Bowers & Wilkins has been working closely with McLaren’s design and engineering teams in order to create and optimize the sound systems found in the British carmaker’s supercars – B&W’s research and development team conducts its business just 30 miles away from McLaren’s global HQ.
“McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins were both founded by similarly minded technical visionaries who always pushed the boundaries of what is possible to create innovative products and experiences. We are, therefore, delighted to be announcing our partnership which builds on the award-winning technical collaboration between our two companies and I'm looking forward to exploring what exciting innovations and products our shared values will create next,” said McLaren Automotive chief marketing officer, Gareth Dunsmore.
Since the brands started working together, we’ve seen quite a few notable integration landmarks such as the famous yellow Aramid Fiber cones, Rohacell subwoofers, Diamond dome tweeters, dual-opposed subwoofers and the recently introduced Continuum cone.
Going forward, we can expect to see subwoofers being integrated into McLaren’s in-house designed carbon fiber monocoque, which in turn should ensure a stiff and inert mounting surface – that's good if what you’re after is improved sound quality.
Meanwhile, the Bowers & Wilkins brand will appear more prominently on McLaren’s partner roster, as the two companies have also pledged to explore new portable and home audio collaborations together.
Bowers & Wilkins has been working closely with McLaren’s design and engineering teams in order to create and optimize the sound systems found in the British carmaker’s supercars – B&W’s research and development team conducts its business just 30 miles away from McLaren’s global HQ.
“McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins were both founded by similarly minded technical visionaries who always pushed the boundaries of what is possible to create innovative products and experiences. We are, therefore, delighted to be announcing our partnership which builds on the award-winning technical collaboration between our two companies and I'm looking forward to exploring what exciting innovations and products our shared values will create next,” said McLaren Automotive chief marketing officer, Gareth Dunsmore.
Since the brands started working together, we’ve seen quite a few notable integration landmarks such as the famous yellow Aramid Fiber cones, Rohacell subwoofers, Diamond dome tweeters, dual-opposed subwoofers and the recently introduced Continuum cone.
Going forward, we can expect to see subwoofers being integrated into McLaren’s in-house designed carbon fiber monocoque, which in turn should ensure a stiff and inert mounting surface – that's good if what you’re after is improved sound quality.
Meanwhile, the Bowers & Wilkins brand will appear more prominently on McLaren’s partner roster, as the two companies have also pledged to explore new portable and home audio collaborations together.