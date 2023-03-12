Should the BMW X7 M Take the Training Wheels Off?

BMW may have stolen the thunder of its rivals by pretty much inventing the crossover coupe segment with the original X6, but they fell behind Mercedes when it comes to offering a full-size high-rider.
Mercedes first gave it a go with the GL back in 2006. Six years later, they introduced the second generation, which eventually evolved into the modern-day GLS in 2019. BMW, on the other hand, took until 2018 to come up with a challenger to the likes of the GL/GLS. The X7 is their flagship crossover proposal, and it is based on the versatile CLAR platform.
At 3,105 mm (122.2 in), its wheelbase is longer than that of the fifth-gen Cadillac Escalade, and it comes packed with numerous accoutrements. The engine family depends on where it is being sold, and comprises several gasoline units, and a few diesels. In the U.S. of A., the lineup kicks off with the 375-hp 3.0-liter straight-six in the xDrive40i. It also comprises the M60i, with its 523-hp 4.4-liter V8, priced from $103,100, $22,250 more than the entry-level.
Sitting at the top of the range is the Alpina XB7. It features numerous upgrades inside and out, and beneath the skin, including the typical bumpers, wheels, and colors. More importantly, though, it uses a much punchier engine. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is good for 631 hp and it kicks out 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. For a vehicle that weighs as much as a small shed, it is very fast, taking 3.9 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph), and maxing out at 180 mph (290 kph).
Notice anything strange in the X7 lineup? That’s right, there’s no real M model available. But why did BMW choose not to launch an X7 M? And don’t even mention the XB7, because Alpina has other models in its portfolio that sit next to full-blown M cars without stepping on their toes. This is something that the Munich-based marque has allowed them to do for many decades, long before they brought their long-time partner in-house, giving them access to the respective vehicles from the development phase, and giving specific pointers to what they are and are not allowed to do.
X7 M is not happening at all, even if it could without spending too much money on R&D. First of all, it would need some chassis enhancements, with new suspension that would be stiffer, and would allow it to tackle corners faster than the regular versions. Second, it would need uprated brakes, and dedicated wheels spinning around the beefier calipers. Then they could proceed to giving it exclusive front and rear bumpers, more muscular side skirts, M logos all around, sportier seats on the inside, bespoke upholstery, and the usual amount of carbon fiber trim.
Since it would need to distance itself from the XB7, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine would need a bit more power. That shouldn’t be hard to obtain, as new software and a clever mild-hybrid system would do the trick. One problem that it might face is that of the Benjamins, as the Alpina starts at $145,000. One of its biggest rivals, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, is $6,000 more affordable, albeit slower to 60 mph, taking 4.1 seconds, and with ‘only’ 603 hp on tap, but more torque, rated at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
Now, BMW may not be interested at all in making the X7 M happen, otherwise they would have done something by now, but the internet keeps having its way with it. One of the latest renderings that we came across looks very realistic, as it portrays it with the right visual updates, including a more aggressive diffuser, bigger quad pipes, and that much-desired ‘M’ logo bedecking the tailgate, and it was signed by j.b.cars. It would have been interesting to see its front styling too, not just the back end, but this is where the pixel manipulator decided to draw the line at the time of writing. Nevertheless, it is much prettier than the XM, which is the M Division’s second standalone product after the iconic M1 of the late 1970s and early 1980s, which was a true supercar, with a mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout.
On a final and totally unrelated note, we decided to share another pickup take on a BMW crossover. It is the X5 M Competition in this case, and the digital illustration came from X-Tomi Design. The single-cab workhorse retains the sporty styling of the real thing, as well as the drivetrain, and has a long open bed behind the passenger compartment. We could say that it looks ready to succeed where the Mercedes-Benz X-Class failed, but we could be wrong, because premium pickups, especially those with a jaw-dropping amount of power that cost a small fortune, are not exactly popular these days, are they?
At 3,105 mm (122.2 in), its wheelbase is longer than that of the fifth-gen Cadillac Escalade, and it comes packed with numerous accoutrements. The engine family depends on where it is being sold, and comprises several gasoline units, and a few diesels. In the U.S. of A., the lineup kicks off with the 375-hp 3.0-liter straight-six in the xDrive40i. It also comprises the M60i, with its 523-hp 4.4-liter V8, priced from $103,100, $22,250 more than the entry-level.
Sitting at the top of the range is the Alpina XB7. It features numerous upgrades inside and out, and beneath the skin, including the typical bumpers, wheels, and colors. More importantly, though, it uses a much punchier engine. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is good for 631 hp and it kicks out 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. For a vehicle that weighs as much as a small shed, it is very fast, taking 3.9 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph), and maxing out at 180 mph (290 kph).
Notice anything strange in the X7 lineup? That’s right, there’s no real M model available. But why did BMW choose not to launch an X7 M? And don’t even mention the XB7, because Alpina has other models in its portfolio that sit next to full-blown M cars without stepping on their toes. This is something that the Munich-based marque has allowed them to do for many decades, long before they brought their long-time partner in-house, giving them access to the respective vehicles from the development phase, and giving specific pointers to what they are and are not allowed to do.
X7 M is not happening at all, even if it could without spending too much money on R&D. First of all, it would need some chassis enhancements, with new suspension that would be stiffer, and would allow it to tackle corners faster than the regular versions. Second, it would need uprated brakes, and dedicated wheels spinning around the beefier calipers. Then they could proceed to giving it exclusive front and rear bumpers, more muscular side skirts, M logos all around, sportier seats on the inside, bespoke upholstery, and the usual amount of carbon fiber trim.
Since it would need to distance itself from the XB7, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine would need a bit more power. That shouldn’t be hard to obtain, as new software and a clever mild-hybrid system would do the trick. One problem that it might face is that of the Benjamins, as the Alpina starts at $145,000. One of its biggest rivals, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, is $6,000 more affordable, albeit slower to 60 mph, taking 4.1 seconds, and with ‘only’ 603 hp on tap, but more torque, rated at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
Now, BMW may not be interested at all in making the X7 M happen, otherwise they would have done something by now, but the internet keeps having its way with it. One of the latest renderings that we came across looks very realistic, as it portrays it with the right visual updates, including a more aggressive diffuser, bigger quad pipes, and that much-desired ‘M’ logo bedecking the tailgate, and it was signed by j.b.cars. It would have been interesting to see its front styling too, not just the back end, but this is where the pixel manipulator decided to draw the line at the time of writing. Nevertheless, it is much prettier than the XM, which is the M Division’s second standalone product after the iconic M1 of the late 1970s and early 1980s, which was a true supercar, with a mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout.
On a final and totally unrelated note, we decided to share another pickup take on a BMW crossover. It is the X5 M Competition in this case, and the digital illustration came from X-Tomi Design. The single-cab workhorse retains the sporty styling of the real thing, as well as the drivetrain, and has a long open bed behind the passenger compartment. We could say that it looks ready to succeed where the Mercedes-Benz X-Class failed, but we could be wrong, because premium pickups, especially those with a jaw-dropping amount of power that cost a small fortune, are not exactly popular these days, are they?