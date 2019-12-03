Ferrari Roma GTS Looks Spot On, Shooting Brake Rendering Has GTC4Lusso Vibes

autoevolution

Rome is the capital of Italy, and Roma is the newest Prancing Horse to enter the Maranello stable. A sporty grand turismo with seating for two adults and their weekend’s worth of luggage, the front-engined Ferrari is a sight to behold thanks to bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful design.
It’s not styled by Pininfarina, but Centro Stile Ferrari under the supervision of Flavio Manzoni. The GT proportions and fixed-head coupe layout complement the luxurious interior, which has a large center touchscreen for the infotainment system and acres of fine Italian leather upholstery.

The question is, will there ever be a convertible? It might be some time until the Prancing Horse switches to a retractable hardtop as it’s the case with the Portofino, but until then, pixel artist X-Tomi Design took the matter into his own hands. Better still, the Hungarian renderer also envisioned how the Roma would look as a 2+2 shooting brake with GTC4Lusso influences.

There’s an undisputable appeal to the Roma GTS, and now you might be wondering why is it called GTS instead of Spider. As a rule of thumb, front-engined Ferrari models with a retractable top are called GTS from Gran Turismo Spyder while the mid-engined F8 Tributo is marketed as Spider.

The Roma Shooting Brake also brings back a bittersweet memory of the quirkiest BMW coupe from the 1990s. The E36/8 is the culprit, affectionately called Clown Shoe by enthusiasts of the Z3 Coupe and Z3 M Coupe. "Turnschuh" is how the Germans nicknamed it, meaning sports shoe.

Priced at more than 200,000 euros in Italy, the Roma will undoubtedly bring new customers to the Ferrari brand for obvious reasons. The sexiness oozed through every square inch of the bodywork is complemented by the kind of performance that would make the McLaren GT blush, namely 620 PS (621 horsepower) and 760 Nm (560 pound-feet) of tire-shredding torque.

The ponies may be a match for the Macca, but Ferrari absolutely trashes the GT with 130 more Nm of torque. With zero to 100 km/h coming in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of more than 320 km/h, the Roma definitely embodies La Dolce Vita on four wheels and with a twin-turbo V8 heart.

