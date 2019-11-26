Ferrari Enzo "Frequent Flyer" Looks Like a Le Mans Racer, Has Carbon Tail

There are so many ways of explaining how the Ferrari Enzo makes for an awesome velocity adventure that I'm not sure which one to start with - from the sheer idea of a model named after the company founder to the all-carbon construction.
However, the title above might require a few details to be dropped, so here we go: we're looking at a concept that's aimed at taking that speedometer needle as high as possible. And, at that kind of speeds, a machine needs extreme aero to prevent it from flying off the road.
Fortunately, the nickname of this Fezza isn't serious, since the Enzo packs the kind of aerodynamic elements you might find on a Le Mans racer. Come to think of it, the downforce elements fitted to this Ferrari Enzo mean it should be able to one-up the FXX, which is the customer racing incarnation of the hypercar.
And while the extra work done to the front of the car will easily grab one's attention, it's the rear end that stands out the most.
Keep in mind that while the Enzo sports carbon panels on top of a carbon tub, only one of the 400 units produced has been gifted with a clear carbon finish, which was achieved with the help of Italian specialist Carroezia Zanasi. However, most of the extra kit on this concept comes in a clear carbon finish and this is not all.
You see, while the first social media post below showcases the Italian toy in a red finish, the second post introduces us to a version that comes with a full carbon look, just like the real-life one-off mentioned above.
So here's a massive round of applause for Xavier Cuevas, the digital artist who came up with these stunning pixels.
Fortunately, the nickname of this Fezza isn't serious, since the Enzo packs the kind of aerodynamic elements you might find on a Le Mans racer. Come to think of it, the downforce elements fitted to this Ferrari Enzo mean it should be able to one-up the FXX, which is the customer racing incarnation of the hypercar.
And while the extra work done to the front of the car will easily grab one's attention, it's the rear end that stands out the most.
Keep in mind that while the Enzo sports carbon panels on top of a carbon tub, only one of the 400 units produced has been gifted with a clear carbon finish, which was achieved with the help of Italian specialist Carroezia Zanasi. However, most of the extra kit on this concept comes in a clear carbon finish and this is not all.
You see, while the first social media post below showcases the Italian toy in a red finish, the second post introduces us to a version that comes with a full carbon look, just like the real-life one-off mentioned above.
So here's a massive round of applause for Xavier Cuevas, the digital artist who came up with these stunning pixels.
View this post on Instagram
FERRARI FXX INFINITUM EDIZIONE CARBON FIBER CONCEPT. Render Aspect Ratio can now fit your phone to be used as your home background or lock screen background. Full size renders available on my DevianArt page. Link is in bio. Check it out Thank you #ferrari #enzo #cardesign #automotivedesign #render #3dmodel #3drender #3dart #conceptart #design #hypercar #supercar #racecar