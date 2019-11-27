autoevolution

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rendered with Roma Design, Looks Sleek

27 Nov 2019, 12:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
2022 - this is when Ferrari is set to introduce the production version of the Purosangue. However, since it seems that talks about the upcoming SUV have been going on forever, the Internet likes to help us pass the time with renderings that portray the high-rider.
6 photos
2020 Ferrari Roma2020 Ferrari Roma2020 Ferrari Roma2020 Ferrari Roma2020 Ferrari Roma
Case in point the pixel play staring at us from behind the screen. Now, anybody who loves cars and has spent a bit of time on the Internet lately will tell you what the ingredients of this rendering are.

It seems that Photoshop Auto, the label behind the work, placed Ferrari Roma elements on the body of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Perhaps they simply wanted to make a different version of Ford v Ferrari, but what matters here is the end result - after all, the Roma does showcase the most recent styling language of the brand, a GT that sits on the same side of the range as the upcoming crossover.

Underneath the skin of the newcomer we'll find a dedicated platform - the Italians are working to introduce two new scalable architectures, a front-mid-engined one, which will serve the said crossover along with future GT models, as well as one keeping the engine behind the seats, which will obviously serve future supercars.

Both platforms will be able to work with V6, V8 and V12 motors, accommodate hybrid hardware when necessary, a transaxle dual-clutch tranny, RWD or AWD, various ride height levels, seating configurations and body styles.

Frankly, while we can expect a hybridized twin-turbo V6 and an also electrically-aided naturally aspirated V12 to find their way under the hood of the Purosangue, it's unclear if the family Fezza will offer a twin-turbo V8 (with or without hybridization) as a third engine.

The truly adaptable platform should give the upcoming Ferrari SUV the edge over the Lamborghini Urus, while the Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan are in a different niche. As for the battle against the brand new Aston Martin DBX, which was launched with a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8, but will also get Gaydon's TT V12, we'll simply have to wait and see.

Ferrari Ferrari SUV Ferrari Purosangue rendering speed shot SUV Ferrari Roma
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Samurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of ArtSamurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of Art
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
FERRARI models:
FERRARI RomaFERRARI Roma ExoticFERRARI F8 SpiderFERRARI F8 Spider ExoticFERRARI 812 GTSFERRARI 812 GTS LuxuryFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticFERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day