Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rendered with Roma Design, Looks Sleek

2022 - this is when Ferrari is set to introduce the production version of the Purosangue. However, since it seems that talks about the upcoming SUV have been going on forever, the Internet likes to help us pass the time with renderings that portray the high-rider.
Case in point the pixel play staring at us from behind the screen. Now, anybody who loves cars and has spent a bit of time on the Internet lately will tell you what the ingredients of this rendering are.
It seems that Photoshop Auto, the label behind the work, placed Ferrari Roma elements on the body of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Perhaps they simply wanted to make a different version of Ford v Ferrari, but what matters here is the end result - after all, the Roma does showcase the most recent styling language of the brand, a GT that sits on the same side of the range as the upcoming crossover.
Underneath the skin of the newcomer we'll find a dedicated platform - the Italians are working to introduce two new scalable architectures, a front-mid-engined one, which will serve the said crossover along with future GT models, as well as one keeping the engine behind the seats, which will obviously serve future supercars.
Both platforms will be able to work with V6, V8 and V12 motors, accommodate hybrid hardware when necessary, a transaxle dual-clutch tranny, RWD or AWD, various ride height levels, seating configurations and body styles.
Frankly, while we can expect a hybridized twin-turbo V6 and an also electrically-aided naturally aspirated V12 to find their way under the hood of the Purosangue, it's unclear if the family Fezza will offer a twin-turbo V8 (with or without hybridization) as a third engine.
The truly adaptable platform should give the upcoming Ferrari SUV the edge over the Lamborghini Urus, while the Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan are in a different niche. As for the battle against the brand new Aston Martin DBX, which was launched with a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8, but will also get Gaydon's TT V12, we'll simply have to wait and see.
It seems that Photoshop Auto, the label behind the work, placed Ferrari Roma elements on the body of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Perhaps they simply wanted to make a different version of Ford v Ferrari, but what matters here is the end result - after all, the Roma does showcase the most recent styling language of the brand, a GT that sits on the same side of the range as the upcoming crossover.
Underneath the skin of the newcomer we'll find a dedicated platform - the Italians are working to introduce two new scalable architectures, a front-mid-engined one, which will serve the said crossover along with future GT models, as well as one keeping the engine behind the seats, which will obviously serve future supercars.
Both platforms will be able to work with V6, V8 and V12 motors, accommodate hybrid hardware when necessary, a transaxle dual-clutch tranny, RWD or AWD, various ride height levels, seating configurations and body styles.
Frankly, while we can expect a hybridized twin-turbo V6 and an also electrically-aided naturally aspirated V12 to find their way under the hood of the Purosangue, it's unclear if the family Fezza will offer a twin-turbo V8 (with or without hybridization) as a third engine.
The truly adaptable platform should give the upcoming Ferrari SUV the edge over the Lamborghini Urus, while the Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan are in a different niche. As for the battle against the brand new Aston Martin DBX, which was launched with a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8, but will also get Gaydon's TT V12, we'll simply have to wait and see.
View this post on Instagram
îù FERRARI PUROSANGUE #ferrari #ferrarisuv #dbx #cullinan #bentayga #purosangue #ferraripurosangue #ferrari4x4 #gtc4lusso #812 #458 #488 #laferrari #f12tdf #levante #stelvio #stelvioqv #alfaromeo #giuliaqv #x6m #cayennecoype #lamborghini #urus #mclaren #ferrariroma #bugatti #photoshop #spyshot #draw #render