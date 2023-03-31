Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Looks Forged Monoblock in Blue and Chrome on AGL77s

For some reasons – maybe some of them having to do with the lack of perceived reliability given the rather ironic recalls – the Mercedes-Maybach GLS never rose to the same fame as some of its ultra-luxury SUV counterparts.
While it was always envisioned as a potential threat against the likes of Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and – above all – the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, this German behemoth never soared above its pay grade as much as Mercedes-Benz would have loved to. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that Maybach never reached its true potential as a standalone marque and now is only integrated into the Mercedes fold as yet another ‘plain and simple’ variant. Somehow, though, that never stopped its Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sibling from turning into a darling of the aftermarket world.
Luckily, from time to time, we also stumbled upon a proper Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. This one has used its detuned M177 bi-turbo V8 (with 48-volt mild hybrid tech) snatched from the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ to reach Houston, Texas “one-stop solution for complete automotive customization” (since 1997), aka DESIGNBYTWM, for a little bit of customization and personalization love. And it probably did it quite fast, considering the 571 combined ponies tucked under the hood, plus the 4.9-second sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) and 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
No one should feel blue over this build project, despite its deep hue, as the finalized product also attracted the attention of the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered it as yet another potentially outrageous custom SUV. The ultra-luxury behemoth got their hearts racing faster because of exactly four reasons – one for each wheel. And those would be some humongous (those surely look like 24s or even 26s to us, but feel free to disagree in the comments section below) AGL77 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels.
They mix, contrast, and match with the dark blue hue of the body and the huge quantity of chrome slapped on top of it by way of a Gloss Black with a polished top face finish, by the way. However, if a leviathan of a gas-guzzling SUV is not your first choice for a posh custom ride, no worries, as the AG Luxury folks have a solution. As such, the second post embedded below depicts something cool from Fremont, California-based AutoMotiv Inc.
That would be a 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo with a Jet Black Metallic over Black leather finish that is considered by the aftermarket outlet as the “ultimate wagon,” most of all thanks to its clean fitment of 22-inch AGL43 monoblock forged wheels dressed in a complementing Gloss Anthracite hue. So, which one is the right pick for you?
