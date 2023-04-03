2023 BMW M2 Drag Races Identical G87, Inline-Six Engine Sounds Really Good

The final BMW M without electrical assistance is best described as the more compact sibling of the M4. Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 also happens to be a proper BMW M due to its S58 engine.
For some reason or another, the F87 launched with the N55 rather than the performance-oriented S55. The latter was employed in the Competition and Competition Sport variants, albeit slightly downtuned from the M4.
Not only does it come with a proper engine, but the G87 also drops the available dual-clutch transmission of its predecessor in favor of a torque-converter automatic. Both of the cars in the featured clip are fitted with said gearbox, which is regarded as the best automatic in the biz even though ZF launched the 8HP a long time ago.
The first of two drag races performed by the peeps at BMWBLOG sees one car accelerate off the line that little better. The second race is reassuringly closer, although both drags are – dare I say it – inconclusive.
On the one hand, starting and ending the race in a turn hinders the performance potential of the G87. The unprepped surface and the guy in the middle of the road don’t help either. Be that as it may, both of them sound really good. The 8HP-equipped M2 also upshifts with eagerness, although modern DCTs are an idea quicker.
The reason why BMW switched to the eight-speed automatic from ZF Friedrichshafen AG is the CLAR vehicle architecture that underpins the brand’s rear-biased vehicles. The 8HP was also instrumental for the M-specific AWD system with a rear-wheel-drive mode, which is used by the likes of the M3, M4, and the M5.
Prospective customers of the M2 need to know that BMW stopped making its entry-level M car in Germany, instead shifting production to Mexico. Every single G87 will be assembled at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant where the Neue Klasse will be produced as well. The second-gen M2 entered production in December 2022 as a 2023 model. Prices for the U.S. market begin at $62,200 sans the $995 destination freight charge, with Alpine White and Zandvoort Blue being the only no-cost exterior paint choices. The pictured Brooklyn Grey is $650, as are the Toronto Red and Black Sapphire hues.
Three Vernasca leather upholstery choices also need to be mentioned. Merino full-grain leather upholstery is available as well, plus three interior trim choices. These are black high gloss, aluminum rhombicle anthracite, and carbon fiber. Coming as standard with a six-speed manual, the M2 for the U.S. market can be further spruced up with the Shadowline Package for just $300.
Adaptive full LED lights and automatic high beams are bundled in the $650 Lightning Package. Last but certainly not least, the Carbon Package adds a whopping $9,900 to the tally because it comes with plenty of goodies. In addition to the aforementioned carbon-fiber trim and Merino leather, it also flaunts the M Driver’s Package that increases top speed, M carbon-fiber bucket seats, and the M carbon-fiber roof that reduces the curb weight by approximately 48 pounds (21.7 kilograms).
