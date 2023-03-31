BMW Z4 M40i Drag Races Porsche 718 Cayman S, It’s Not Even Close

Porsche will soon reimagine its Boxster and Cayman entry-level sports cars with all-electric oomph. This evolution couldn’t have been more obvious after the German automaker downsized the 718 series to four-cylinder turbos, relegating the six-pot boxer to the pricier and sportier versions. In addition to emission regulations, the downsizing helped Porsche better differentiate the 718 from the flagship 911 model line.

12 photos Photo: Cars with Pilot Tseno / edited