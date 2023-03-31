BMW Z4 M40i Drag Races Porsche 718 Cayman S, It’s Not Even Close

Porsche will soon reimagine its Boxster and Cayman entry-level sports cars with all-electric oomph. This evolution couldn’t have been more obvious after the German automaker downsized the 718 series to four-cylinder turbos, relegating the six-pot boxer to the pricier and sportier versions. In addition to emission regulations, the downsizing helped Porsche better differentiate the 718 from the flagship 911 model line.
The Cayman in the featured clip is dubbed S, and in the 718 hierarchy, it slots above the most basic of configurations. Rather than its lesser sibling’s 2.0-liter engine, this fellow is rocking half a liter more. Codenamed MA2.22, the force-fed boxer produces a respectable 350 ps and 420 Nm in European attire. Over in the U.S., make that 345 ponies and 310 pound-feet.
Pictured on the ATO Aviootryad Varna runway in Bulgaria, the corner-loving sports coupe is equipped with the optional PDK transmission, a double-clutch design that shifts much quicker than a person does with the standard manual. Exclusively rear-wheel drive, the S tips the scales at circa 1,385 kilograms (3,053 pounds).
Priced from $80,300 in the United States at press time, the 718 Cayman S is much obliged to show the front-engined BMW Z4 M40i who’s better in a good ol’ race over the quarter mile. Codenamed G29 and twinned with the Supra, the Bavarian roadster also comes with four cylinders as standard. The M40i packs a sixer the force-fed variety, namely the B58 rather than the M-specific S58 engine. Don’t dismiss the B58, though, because it produces a bit more power and torque than advertised.
Due to emission regulations, the European model is down on power compared to the North American specification. More specifically, the blue-painted car in the video below cranks out 340 ps (335 horsepower), as opposed to 382 horsepower (387 ps). Both variants produce similar peak torque at 1,600 rpm, namely 369 pound-feet or 500 Nm if you prefer the metric system.
In M40i flavor, the Z4 weighs in the ballpark of 1,580 kilograms (3,483 pounds), which is alright given its CLAR-derived platform. By comparison, the all-new M2 is quite porky at 3,814 pounds (1,730 kilograms).
The first of two drag races kicks off with the BMW driver launching in reverse for whatever reason. The restart sees the Porsche driver scoot away better due to more weight over the rear axle as opposed to the Z4. Its dual-clutch tranny also makes a world of difference compared to the torque-converter automatic of the Bimmer, although BMW certainly knows how to tailor the 8HP gearbox to its cars for maximum performance.
Over the finish line, the four-cylinder Porker posts 12.22 seconds at 184 kilometers per hour (114 miles per hour) as opposed to 12.87 seconds at 176 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour) for the Bavarian roadster. The second and final drag race begins with the BMW driver jumping the start, but not surprising anyone, the 718 records a higher trap speed and a better ET as well.
Pictured on the ATO Aviootryad Varna runway in Bulgaria, the corner-loving sports coupe is equipped with the optional PDK transmission, a double-clutch design that shifts much quicker than a person does with the standard manual. Exclusively rear-wheel drive, the S tips the scales at circa 1,385 kilograms (3,053 pounds).
Priced from $80,300 in the United States at press time, the 718 Cayman S is much obliged to show the front-engined BMW Z4 M40i who’s better in a good ol’ race over the quarter mile. Codenamed G29 and twinned with the Supra, the Bavarian roadster also comes with four cylinders as standard. The M40i packs a sixer the force-fed variety, namely the B58 rather than the M-specific S58 engine. Don’t dismiss the B58, though, because it produces a bit more power and torque than advertised.
Due to emission regulations, the European model is down on power compared to the North American specification. More specifically, the blue-painted car in the video below cranks out 340 ps (335 horsepower), as opposed to 382 horsepower (387 ps). Both variants produce similar peak torque at 1,600 rpm, namely 369 pound-feet or 500 Nm if you prefer the metric system.
In M40i flavor, the Z4 weighs in the ballpark of 1,580 kilograms (3,483 pounds), which is alright given its CLAR-derived platform. By comparison, the all-new M2 is quite porky at 3,814 pounds (1,730 kilograms).
The first of two drag races kicks off with the BMW driver launching in reverse for whatever reason. The restart sees the Porsche driver scoot away better due to more weight over the rear axle as opposed to the Z4. Its dual-clutch tranny also makes a world of difference compared to the torque-converter automatic of the Bimmer, although BMW certainly knows how to tailor the 8HP gearbox to its cars for maximum performance.
Over the finish line, the four-cylinder Porker posts 12.22 seconds at 184 kilometers per hour (114 miles per hour) as opposed to 12.87 seconds at 176 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour) for the Bavarian roadster. The second and final drag race begins with the BMW driver jumping the start, but not surprising anyone, the 718 records a higher trap speed and a better ET as well.