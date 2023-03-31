Ducati 860 GT Super Scrambler Is a Happy Marriage Between Elegant and Utilitarian

You’ll find no shortage of things to fall in love with on the Super Scrambler, because the project’s authors really went to town.
The story of this scrambled Ducati 860 GT started around 2015, when a guy named Del Thomas reached out to Analog Motorcycles with an interesting proposition. Being a returning customer, Del already knew what Tony Prust and his crew were capable of achieving, so he entrusted them with a build far from your run-of-the-mill custom project.
Namely, the aim was to create something that could hang with, say, a modern-day Triumph Scrambler, but with a vintage Duc as the basis. Tony’s bike-modding architects welcomed the challenge with open arms, and their starting point ended up being an 860 GT from the model-year 1975. Once they’d taken it apart, the custom wizardry began in the suspension sector.
Gone are the donor’s original shock absorbers, making room for a modern pair of Fox Podium RC1 substitutes with piggyback reservoirs. At twelve o’clock, Analog retrofitted the forks, triple clamps, and brake calipers of a Triumph Tiger, along with a 19-inch rim and fresh spokes from Buchanan’s catalog. Both wheels are wrapped in TKC 80 Twinduro knobbies supplied by Continental.
For ample stopping power up north, the Analog squad used CNC-machined spacers to mount a set of drilled aftermarket brake discs, which were originally designed to fit the Honda CB550. Moving on to the cosmetic side of things, the centerpiece is a unique fuel tank shaped by metalwork guru Craig Rodsmith.
Behind it lies a solo saddle from Rod’s Design and an all-new luggage rack, both attached to shortened subframe tubing. The fenders were also trimmed, and a BMW-sourced colorway named Frozen Valencia Orange has been sprayed onto each bodywork component. As far as this creature’s lighting equipment is concerned, there’s a grilled headlamp at the front, a Bates-style taillight out back, and discreet LED blinkers all-round.
These goodies, along with the other electronics, are connected to a bespoke wiring harness, which makes its way to an EarthX lithium battery stashed beneath the seat. Peek at the motorcycle’s cockpit, and you’ll see aftermarket instrumentation, Oury rubber grips, and a single underslung mirror mounted on the left-hand side.
In terms of powertrain mods, the 860 GT’s square-case L-twin received a top-end rebuilt and overhauled carbs, but the pièce de résistance is obviously the new exhaust system. Its high-mounted headers are enveloped in ceramic coating, and they terminate in dual reverse megaphone mufflers from Cone Engineering.
To make sure Del’s leg doesn’t get cooked, Analog topped the custom pipework off with a unique heat shield they’ve fabricated from scratch. Last but not least, the storage bags placed on the rear luggage rack are Cotter Pin numbers tailor-made for this machine. The bike was aptly nicknamed Super Scrambler following the project’s completion, but the amount paid by Sir Thomas for this commission is a mystery.
