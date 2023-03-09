G29 BMW Z4 M Not Feasible, but Z4 M40i Manual Is Highly Likely

Codenamed G29, the Z4 wouldn’t have been possible without BMW joining forces with Japanese automaker Toyota. Introduced in 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the roadster is the second Z4 in the series after the E89 without a full-blooded M variant.
The E85 and E86 were available in M flavor, and so were the E36/7 and E36/8 of the Z3. That being said, why couldn’t BMW revive the M for the G29? Development boss Michael Wimbeck, as in the guy who oversaw the G29 project, says that there’s no market for the Z4 M.
Wimbeck told our friends at BMW Blog that the suits in Munich considered it, and so did the engineers who developed the G29. But alas, crunching those numbers revealed that pouring millions into the Z4 M would have been in vain. Looking at the G29’s sales figures, it’s easy to understand why BMW nipped the Z4 M in the bud.
It's not all doom and gloom, though, because the CLAR-based chassis of the G29 employs similar subframe designs and axle kinematics as the G80/G81 M3 and G82/G83 M4. It’s also important to remember that the B58 straight-six turbo of the range-topping M40i variant serves as the basis for the M-specific S58 powerplant.
A manual transmission is extremely likely to be added to the Z4 M40i in the near future, joining the ZF-supplied 8HP automatic transmission that we all know and love from so many RWD/AWD vehicles. A spokesperson told BMW Blog that the manual is under consideration, which is the next best thing after a proper confirmation.
Looking at the bigger picture, BMW already has a six-speed manual transmission ready to go into the Z4 M40i. Toyota engineered one for the GR Supra, based on the S6-53 from ZF Friedrichshafen. Not an off-the-shelf unit, this box was introduced for the 2023 model year.
Currently priced at $44,040 for the four-cylinder turbo with the eight-speed automatic, the GR Supra can be had with the aforementioned six-speed manual only if you upgrade to the six-cylinder turbo. The S6-53 doesn’t cost extra over the 8HP despite Toyota having redesigned the center console around the row-your-own transmission.
Pricing for the six-cylinder GR Supra kicks off at $53,000 sans destination charge. By comparison, the Z4 M40i costs an eye-watering $65,300 stateside at press time, with the four-cylinder sDrive30i going for $52,800 excluding the $995 destination charge. The 2.0-liter engine of BMW origin is good for 5.2 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), whereas the 3.0-liter six in the M40i improves to 3.9 seconds.
BMW sold a rather abysmal 1,567 units of the Z4 in the United States last year, down 33.8 percent from the 2,367 delivered in 2021. The GR Supra fared a little better, clocking 4,952 units as opposed to 6,830 back in 2021.
