G-Power's BMW 3 Series Has White Looks, Dark Soul, and More Power Than the M3 Competition

Even though it’s a fine daily driver, regardless of what engine it packs, the G20 generation of the BMW 3 Series has mostly flown under the radar when it comes to famous tuners. But not this one, which is punchier than the latest M3 Competition.
It has G-Power to thank for the upgrades, which consist of tweaked turbos, sports downpipe, new exhaust system, and a software remap. The result is breathtaking for a 3er, as the output and torque have gone up to 520 ps (513 hp/382 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque respectively. We don’t know how fast it is, because the tuner hasn’t mentioned anything about the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration, yet they are offering a V-max increase as another option.
Anyone keeping track of the magic numbers knows that it has 10 ps (10 hp/7 kW) more than the BMW M3 Competition and that the thrust has been boosted by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft). The full-blown M car needs just under 4 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill and will max out at 250 kph (155 mph). As for the M340i xDrive, which is the configuration of the pictured 3er, it rocks a straight-six 3.0L mill, with forced induction. The engine kicks out 374 ps (369 hp/275 kW), and its torque is rated at 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). The stock M340i takes less than 4.5 seconds for the sprint, and it has an identical electronically limited top speed.
G-Power tends to give its builds a few visual tweaks too, besides the extra oomph, and they haven’t made an exception here either. As you can tell from the images released by them on social media recently, and shared in the gallery above, it’s anything but an OTT proposal. In fact, they drew the line at only a few bits and pieces, like the new splitter, side skirt add-ons, and trunk lid spoiler. Part of the new exhaust system that has improved the soundtrack of the premium compact sports sedan, and has also slightly boosted the output and torque, the quad tailpipes are new. With their five double-spoke design, and larger diameter than stock, the wheels are also new, and so is the engine cover under the hood.
Now, if having that much power available via the right pedal seems a bit too extreme for the 3 Series, then you may want to check out other boosts available on the tuner’s shelves. These comprise 420, 450, and 480 ps (414/444/473 hp/309/331/353 kW) for the M340i, and for the lesser 330i, you are looking at 300 and 330 ps (296/325 hp/221/243 kW). Each one carries a different price tag, and to find out how much it costs, you will have to check out the tuner’s official website.
