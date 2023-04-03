All-New BMW M2 Detailed in Huge Image Gallery, Do You Like It Better Than the Old One?

There are several new kids on the block in BMW M’s stable, and one of them is the 2023 M2. We know what you’re probably thinking, that you’ve seen it since the last quarter of 2022, and you’re not wrong. However, chances are you’ve never laid eyes on so many images of it, which show it from pretty much all angles, detailing every single feature, and then some.
Taken during the media launch of the premium subcompact sports coupe in Scottsdale, Arizona, the images can be seen in our gallery above. Nonetheless, before checking them out, we will remind you a few things about the 2023 BMW M2, which doesn’t sport a conservative styling anymore. It has some sharp lines all around, combined with the usual curvaceous shapes, and for now anyway, its predecessor looks miles better. But who knows, maybe the design will eventually grow on us, like it did with the Chris Bangle-era E60 M5 and 5 Series.
Being slightly bigger than the old M2, the new one weighs 3,814 pounds (1,730 kg) with the manual transmission and 3,867 pounds (1,754 kg) with the two-pedal option. It needs just 4.1 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), identical to the bigger and punchier M3 Sedan (manual gearbox). The time drops to 3.9 seconds (0.1 sec slower than the M3 Competition) when ordered with the auto ‘box, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph). Make that 177 mph (285 kph) if you opt for the available M Driver’s Package.
As far as the new M2 is concerned, there is no all-wheel drive trickery. Instead, what you get is pure rear-wheel drive, with 454 hp (460 ps/338 kW) channeled to the wheels, and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque. The engine of choice is a turbo’d straight-six, with a 3.0-liter displacement, that doesn’t feature any electric assistance whatsoever. Things such as the Active M Differential, ten-position M Traction Control, and electromagnetically-controlled adaptive suspension are included. Those holding the wheel can choose between several driving modes.
Opening the door reveals the entirely new cabin, with the occasional carbon fiber trim. It sports the latest iDrive 8 software, combining the 14.9-inch curved display with the 12.3-inch information screen. BMW M offers the M Sport seats as standard, and they’re charging more for the M Carbon bucket seats. The heated steering wheel, eSIM 5G, and others are additional things that make it pricier. Speaking of which, it has an MSRP of $62,200 attached to it in the U.S. of A., before factoring in the $995 destination charge. The new M2 comes to life at the San Luis Potosi factory in Mexico, and its global launch is scheduled for this month.
