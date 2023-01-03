BMW M Boss Frank van Meel Details the Ins and Outs of the 2023 BMW M2

The man behind the most powerful letter in the world is Franciscus van Meel. In the video below, the big kahuna of the go-faster division is much obliged to detail the final combustion-only M car, namely the new M2.
Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and – given time – electrics will eventually replace the current crop of M cars, which is a bit of a tearjerker for internal combustion loyalists. On the other hand, electric assistance translates to better gas mileage, improved emissions, and blistering acceleration. Full-electric powertrains, on the other hand, benefit from near-instant torque.
Described as being a new benchmark in its segment regarding vehicle dynamics, the G87 went official in October 2022 for the 2023 model year. It replaces the long-running F87, which started life out with a non-M powerplant in the form of the N55. The Bavarian automaker made things right with the introduction of the M2 Competition at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, boasting the N55-based S55. Shared with the F80 M3 and F82 M4, the twin-turbo six was offered in the track-oriented M2 CS as well.
Previously manufactured in Germany at BMW Group Plant Leipzig, the sporty compact is currently assembled in Mexico at BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi. That’s not exactly surprising if you remember that every other variant of the 2 Series Coupe is produced in San Luis Potosi.
Based on the CLAR cluster architecture, the G87 further differs in terms of transmission choices. The good ol’ manual continues to be standard issue, but rather than a Getrag-supplied DCT, the M2 now comes with a torque-converter automatic box. Similar to the current-generation M3 and M4, as well as everything from the X4 M to the XM, the ZF 8HP is the culprit.
Noticeably heavier than its forerunner, the G87 may not be to everyone’s liking because of its front- and rear-end styling cues. On the upside, it shames the F87 in many respects. The B58-based S58, for example, produces a very respectable 453 horsepower at 6,250 revolutions per minute and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) from 2,600 through 5,950 revolutions per minute. At least on paper it does. Lest we forget, BMW often underestimates the crank figures of its six- and eight-pot engines. Indeed, the B58-engined Supra also counts.
Zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 4.1 seconds with the faster-shifting automatic, whereas the row-your-own transmission is rated at 4.3 seconds. The standard top speed is 155 miles per hour (155 miles per hour), but specifying the M Driver’s Package lifts it to 177 miles per hour (285 kilometers per hour). That said, how much does it cost?
Well, it’s not exactly cheap. $62,200 sans destination charge is the starting price for the U.S. market. Back home in Germany, the Munich-based automaker is asking €72,800 (approximately $76,910) for the automatic. Weirdly enough, the manual is more expensive at €73,300 ($77,440).
