Would a BMW M2 Convertible Be a Yay or a Nay?

In theory, the BMW M2 goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and the Audi RS 3 Sedan. In practice, however, it is kind of a lone wolf in the segment due to its two-door coupe body style.
After the immense success of the original M2, which made some compare it to the iconic E30 M3, BMW’s M Division gave it a second generation, which was originally unveiled last fall. Albeit less pretty than its predecessor, the all-new M2 is much more powerful and still has great dynamic credentials that turn it into a proper driver’s car.
Some say it is definitely the best in the segment, especially since it retains the rear-wheel drive layout, whereas others would go for its front-biased all-wheel drive rivals, with twice as many doors, all day, any day. Whether it is indeed a better overall car than the CLA 45 and RS 3 Sedan is a very delicate topic, bound to spark some controversy regardless of the answer, and since that is not our intention here, we’ll proceed to remind you about some of the numbers that make it a hot machine.
A 3.0-liter straight-six engine, assisted by two turbos, provides the firepower. Thanks to the 453 hp (460 ps/338 kW) produced and the torque that is rated at 406 pound-feet (550 Nm), it is a bit punchier than the previous-gen M2 CS, which could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in 4 seconds, topping out at 174 mph (280 kph). The new one is just about as fast and even quicker flat-out, with the top speed standing at 177 mph (285 kph), as long as you check the M Driver’s Package on the options list.
Over the years, there have been claims that the premium subcompact sports coupe from the Bavarian brand might be joined by a second body style. Secretly, we wished for a true sedan to better put its aforementioned rivals in their corners, but it has never happened. And if you dare to mention the M235i Gran Coupe, then you should have your petrolhead license revoked, because that one is based on the same platform as the 1 Series hatchback, among others.
In this instance, however, we get to feast our eyes on a hypothetical open-top model. The BMW M2 Convertible was sketched out by j.b.cars, as the digital artist is known as on Instagram, and it boasts an open-top view of the sky above and more carbon fiber by the looks of it. The wheels have a gold-ish tone, contrasting the white body, and we can see brown leather upholstery wrapped around the seats. An M2 Convertible will obviously not going to happen, but if BMW made one, would you buy it?
