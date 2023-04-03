Fast and Furious 2024 BMW M5 Puts Its Hybrid Powertrain to the Test at the Nurburgring

Having seen multiple spy shots of the next-generation BMW M5, it’s now time to take another look at it, this time courtesy of a video that just made its way to the World Wide Web. Shot at the Nurburgring, it shows a prototype of the super sedan doing the usual rounds, and devouring apexes, aided by its plug-in hybrid powertrain, because if you forgot, it does rock a PHEV.
Unlike Mercedes-AMG, which is slowly ditching its 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, albeit not on all models, BMW remains committed to the eight-banger. The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged unit has been electrified for the upcoming M5, and we might be looking at the same assembly found on the M Division’s standalone XM.
All fingers point toward it, and if it ends up retaining the output and torque too (some say it might actually be punchier), then we are looking at a very impressive 644 hp (653 ps/480 kW). The thrust is rated at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) in the super crossover, which needs a little over 4 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph). Top speed stands at 168 mph (270 kph) when ordered with the M Driver’s Pack.
Mind you, the M5 will be lighter, so we expect it to deal with the sprint in roughly 3.5 seconds, or perhaps less. We lean toward the latter, considering the fact that the current M5 Competition can do it in 3.3 seconds. The punchier CS is three tenths quicker. It will, however, have a weight penalty over its predecessor in all likelihood due to the added small battery pack and electric motor. Still, we will find out exactly how fast it is and how much it weighs when it breaks cover. That might happen in a few months, with the first units making their way to our shores probably for the 2024 model year.
Until then, BMW will continue the testing and fine-tuning phase of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 fighter. When the wraps come off, it will reveal an evolutionary design, with new everything, wrapped in what should be a very good-looking package. Compared to the normal 5 Series, the next-gen M5 will feature fatter wheel arches, bigger front and rear bumpers, beefier side skirts, and the signature quad exhaust tips out back. The chassis underwent several revisions too, with focus on making it corner better. The brakes were uprated, and the wheels will be exclusive to this model. The same goes for the interior upholstery, and the usual trim and badging, as well as the front sports seats with a generous amount of side bolstering. But instead of babbling about it, we’d better let you watch the video shared down below, which shows it in action at the famous German racetrack.
