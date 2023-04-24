CarPlay Conquering the Auto World, According to New Apple Data

Apple says close to 80 percent of the new-car buyers in the United States wouldn’t even imagine getting a vehicle without CarPlay.
As such, the en-masse CarPlay adoption is not surprising, especially as iPhone sales have skyrocketed in the last five years.
New data shared by Apple reveals that CarPlay is becoming more popular in the United States. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker claims that no more, no less than 800 vehicle models sold in the United States now come with CarPlay. Previously, the same stats pointed to 600 models fitted with CarPlay in Apple’s home market.
The adoption of CarPlay has clearly improved lately, but at the same time, the number could also be artificially increased by counting the new models launching in 2023 and 2024.
On the other hand, phone projection is gaining more and more popularity. And General Motors is about to figure this out the hard way.
The American carmaker announced recently that its 2024 EVs would no longer support CarPlay and Android Auto. The new models would be fitted with Android Automotive, as part of what General Motors claims to be an upgraded experience.
The carmaker is right at some level. Android Auto and CarPlay sometimes become very buggy and unreliable, so by building a more stable alternative, drivers would eventually be provided with more refined capabilities. But on the other hand, with a phone in everybody’s pocket, projecting the mobile interface to the larger display in the cabin is extremely convenient.
Apple and Google have also invested aggressively in expanding the capabilities of their apps. CarPlay, for example, will be upgraded to a new-generation version later this year to control all displays in the cabin. Android Auto is expanding its app support by allowing IoT software, giving drivers full control over their smart homes.
General Motors believes a more integrated experience is the right way to go. Customers, however, believe General Motors is just trying to pave the way for more subscription services.
The carmaker says new EV buyers wouldn’t have to pay a single cent for the first eight years after purchasing the car. Eventually, everybody would have to get a subscription to access certain features, as CarPlay and Android Auto would remain blocked in GM cars.
Apple’s new figures suggest the adoption of CarPlay advances at full speed ahead of the new generation’s debut. The first vehicles supporting the upgraded CarPlay will be announced later this year, and Apple is expected to detail its strategy and the new features at the iPhone 15 unveiling in September. Apple is already working with several top carmakers to adopt the new system, and unsurprisingly, General Motors is one of the biggest names missing from this list.
