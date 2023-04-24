Ford Everest Wildtrak Introduced in South Africa With 3.0L Turbo Diesel V6 Muscle

Known as the Endeavour in India, a market that Ford exited in 2021, the Everest is best described as the SUV-bodied sibling of the Ranger pickup truck. A body-on-frame overlander produced in both Thailand and South Africa, the mid-sized utility vehicle entered its third generation – codenamed U704 – back in March 2022.
Slightly longer and wider than its predecessor, the Gen 3 is available in four trims in Australia: Ambiente, Trend, Sport, and Platinum. Over in South Africa, two grades are currently available for reservation. The Sport opens the list at 965,400 rand for a bi-turbo diesel four-cylinder lump, whereas the Platinum upgrades to a single-turbo diesel V6 for a cool 1,113,100 rand. At current exchange rates, that'd be $53,165 and $61,300.
In South Africa, where Ford builds the Everest at the Silverton plant in Pretoria, the mid-size utility vehicle has received a long-awaited grade. Introduced in January 2023 in Thailand and New Zealand, the Wildtrak slots right below the luxed-up Platinum trim.
What makes the Wildtrak the sweet sport of the range? For starters, the 3.0-liter V6 mentioned earlier. Connected to a 10-speed automatic that channels the available power and torque to all four wheels through a permanent four-wheel-drive system, the Wildtrak cranks out 184 kW and 600 Nm at full song. That's 247 horsepower and 443 pound-feet in old money, which is pretty good at first glance. Better still, being a diesel, torque peaks at merely 1,750 revolutions per minute.
For reference, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 in the Ranger Raptor is rated at 583 Nm (430 pound-feet) from 3,500 revolutions per minute. Hunky from the outside and techy on the inside, the Everest Wildtrak ships with 20-inch machined alloys and 255/55 rubber boots. Prospective customers are further presented 255/65 all-terrain rubber as an optional extra, mounted on 18s, for additional capability off the beaten path.
It's hard to confuse the Wildtrak for any other trim of the Everest, especially in the Wildtrak-exclusive Luxe Yellow exterior finish. Wiltrak lettering and graphics are standard both inside and out, including dark gray raised lettering on the leading edge of the hood. Coming with full-LED exterior lights completely as standard, including the fog lights, the well-equipped trim level flaunts stand-off roof rails and bright-finish side steps.
Hopping inside reveals plenty of contrast yellow stitching, as well as the Wildtrak script on both front seats. Available with Active Park Assist 2.0 full autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking, the Wildtrak is joined by the XLT in South Africa. The lesser sibling is positioned just below the Sport. The least expensive variant features a compelling selection of features, including a portrait-mounted touchscreen infotainment system that runs SYNC 4A. The sole engine available in the XLT is the bi-turbo diesel four-cylinder EcoBlue, which produces 154 kW and 500 Nm (make that 207 horsepower and 369 pound-feet).
There are no plans to bring the Everest stateside or assemble it in Michigan alongside the Ranger and Bronco, though. Pre-production prototypes may have been spied in the United States, but Ford made it clear that it's not coming to North America. Part of the reason is the Ranger-based Bronco, and we also have to remember that certain peeps may prefer the Everest over the unibody Explorer. Otherwise put, Ford cannot afford to lose Bronco and Explorer customers to the Everest.
