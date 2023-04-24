Pour One Out for the Ford Mustang Gen 6

It's finally happened, ladies and gents! Ford has recently produced the final sixth-generation Mustang at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, with said car being an Oxford White-painted EcoBoost Premium Fastback.
Retail orders for the S550 closed on December 5 last year in the US of A. The S650, which is best described as the S550 improved in every single respect instead of a ground-up redesign, will enter production on May 1.
The S550 had a good run, though. For starters, remember that Ford's engineers developed this generation of the Mustang as a global car. Offered in both left- and wrong-hand drive, the Gen 6 also introduced fully independent rear suspension. Ford previously used IRS on the 1999 to 2004 SVT Cobra, which ended production in 2001 after 15,346 copies.
Even though Ford's online configurator lists the 2023 Mustang as being available to build and price, that's not exactly the case. The Oxford White-painted EcoBoost Premium Fastback mentioned earlier was reportedly assembled in April 2023. Slotted right above the $27,770 EcoBoost Fastback, the Premium is $32,795.
Leveling up from a four-cylinder turbo to a naturally-aspirated V8 translates to $38,345 of your hard-earned money, whereas the better-equipped Premium costs $43,365 at the very least. The Mach 1 that Ford replaced with the Dark Horse for 2024 is a whopping $56,570.
The range is topped by the Mach 1 Premium at $58,665 sans destination charge, a turn-key performance coupe with a Tremec-supplied manual that features a rev-matching function. The 10R80 automatic transmission is $1,595 at press time. For the 2024 Mustang, the Dark Horse carries over the Tremec manual and the available 10R80 mentioned earlier. Customers in the market for either GT trim level are presented with a standard Getrag manual or the automatic tranny designed by FoMoCo.
Something that some customers won't like about the S650 is the auto-only EcoBoost, but alas, Ford simply couldn't make a case for a manual given the low take-up rate of this gearbox in combination with the base engine. On the upside, both the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote have been redesigned or upgraded for MY24.
Dubbed MPC for Modular Power Cylinder, the redesigned EcoBoost produces five more ponies (315 horsepower in total) and the same kind of torque (350 pound-feet or 475 Nm) as the S550. Pretty good for $30,920 sans destination charge, although nothing to be truly excited about. What's really exciting is the 5.0-liter Coyote in the GT and Dark Horse. Now dubbed Gen 4 due to the adoption of dual air intakes and dual throttle bodies, the naturally-aspirated V8 makes 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque.
Specifying the optional active-valve exhaust improves the Coyote to 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm). The peak torque rating applies to the Dark Horse-specific Coyote as well, which flaunts 500 horsepower due to the addition of Shelby GT500-sourced parts (think forged crankshaft and forged connecting rods) and different mapping for the engine control module.
