2023 Ford Everest SUV Spied Testing in the U.S. With Coil-Sprung Rear Suspension

Before anything, don’t even think about getting your hopes up for the Everest in the United States. The Ranger’s family-sized spinoff is only intended for Asia-Pacific markets where the mighty Bronco isn’t sold.
Pictured with Everest-branded lettering on the camouflage, the prototype was caught strolling along the streets of Dearborn, Michigan, in the vicinity of the research & development center. Riding on Goodyear all-season rubber shoes complemented by double-spoke alloys, this particular test mule is also fitted with chrome-finish window garnish and fixed running boards.
The front end is virtually the same as the Ranger’s fascia, which is only natural given the body-on-frame vehicle architecture they share. But as opposed to the Ranger, this fellow is fitted with coil-sprung rear suspension instead of leaf springs. The only T6.2 platform-based Ranger with coil springs is the Raptor, which is going to be sold in the United States alongside the Bronco Raptor with the same twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
Based on the all-LED headlight clusters, LED fog lights devoid of chrome garnish, twin-bar grille trim, the grille pattern, and the adaptive cruise control sensor in the lower grille, it’s pretty safe to assume the prototype in the photo gallery is related to the Sport grade of the all-new Ranger. Over in Australia, this particular specification stands out with the help of a black-on-black grille, digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen, Ebony interior finish with gloss-black air vents, and the Satin Aluminum accents.
Coincidentally, the Ranger Sport comes with Goodyear Wrangler all-season tires from the factory. In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, Aussie customers will be offered a selection of turbo-diesels while other markets will receive at least one turbo gasoline powerplant. The outgoing Everest, for example, currently rocks a 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 271 HP in China.
Diesel options will probably kick off with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue of the Ranger, then level up to a bi-turbo EcoBlue with a little more low-end grunt. As for the crème de la crème, that would be the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 that Ford has discontinued from the F-150’s lineup in the United States.
