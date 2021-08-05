2022 Ford Everest Heads to Europe for Testing, Keeps Heavy Camo On

4 2022 Ford Everest Spied in the U.S. As the Ranger’s Family-Friendly Sibling

The 2022 Ford Everest is expected to be officially unveiled sometime next year, probably in the first half, and by then, we should find out more about it, through future spy shots and, who knows, perhaps some leaks too. The latest spy shots taken in Europe show the 2022 Ford Everest testing in the open. And unsurprisingly, the prototype keeps the thick vinyl stickers on. Moreover, the headlamps feature even more camouflage compared to our previous sighting.Just like the Ford Ranger that was also spotted in Europe recently, the all-new Everest features yellow stickers, which are mandatory for pre-production models boasting electrified powertrains. We cannot see a charging port, so this either means that it’s hidden away beneath the camo, or that it is a self-charging hybrid.Whatever the case may be, make no mistake, the, which will be a family friendly alternative to the upcoming pickup truck, just like its predecessor, will arrive with electrified power.The rest of the lineup will share its powertrains with the new-gen Ranger , and depending on where it will be sold, it will get quite a few mills, perhaps the 2.0-liter four-pot and 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 units, likely hooked up to a 10-speed automatic transmission.A Raptor version of the new Ford Ranger is on the menu too, but we don’t know yet whether its SUV sibling will get the same treatment.As the new Everest could cannibalize the Bronco’s sales in North America, it is believed that the Blue Oval won’t launch it over there. Instead, it might be introduced in markets where the Bronco is unavailable, such as Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.The 2022 Ford Everest is expected to be officially unveiled sometime next year, probably in the first half, and by then, we should find out more about it, through future spy shots and, who knows, perhaps some leaks too.