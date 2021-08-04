2023 Ford Ranger Spy Shots Reveal C-Shaped Daytime Running Lights

Previewed two years ago, the all-new Ranger will arrive in 2022 for the 2023 model year on the same body-on-frame architecture as the Bronco. Spied time and time again in Australia, Europe, and the U.S., the mid-size truck is now undergoing hot-weather testing in the Old Continent.
The carparazzi have captured two camouflaged prototypes on this occasion, and both feature LED-only headlights with C-shaped running lights. This motif brings the Ranger closer to the previous F-150 in terms of design although the current F-150 flaunts L-shaped running lights. The pictures also reveal fancier taillights with LED outlines, two designs for the sport bar, an under-bed spare tire, as well as two designs for the six-lug wheels.
More imposing compared to the T6-based Ranger that was predominantly engineered and developed in Australia, the next-generation pickup truck is pictured exclusively as a five-seat double cab. Depending on region, customers will be treated to a four-seat extended cab and a two-seat single cab as well. A conversion-ready chassis cab will definitely happen as well.
Expected with SYNC 3 and SYNC 4 infotainment depending on the configuration, the mid-size workhorse is rumored with a portrait-oriented touchscreen à la the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. A 12-inch digital gauge cluster is possible too, especially on the highest-end variants.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, Europe and the Land Down Under are going to rely on the 2.0-liter EcoBlue twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder engine that premiered in the Ranger Raptor. This lump cranks out 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 to 2,500 rotations per minute, and there are very few chances of getting it stateside.
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost of the Bronco (300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet or 441 Nm) seems to be the most likely culprit for the U.S. pickup, and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 (330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet or 563 Nm) is likely to be offered for a premium. Why? Because the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado will reportedly drop all current engines in favor of a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder lump. In the Silverado, the Tripower develops 310 ponies and 348 pound-feet (472 Nm) at 1,500 revolutions per minute for the 2021 model year.
Just like the Bronco, a plug-in hybrid option is definitely coming. The Blue Oval has also teased a Ranger-like EV in May 2021 as part of the Ford+ plan, but alas, we don’t know too much about the all-electric pickup truck.
