Third-Gen Ford Everest/Endeavour SUV Wants Digital Ranger Glory for Asia-Pacific

With an awfully long wait in store for eager 2023 Ranger customers – in Europe order books will open late 2022 for early 2023 deliveries – there isn’t much to do but suck up and move on. Sure, Blue Oval aficionados will say that we now have more than enough time to gather the necessary resources to acquire their dream pickup truck.As for virtual artists, they are doing what they do best. Some have decided to act upon the first high-performance impulse and imagine the upcoming Ranger Raptor derivative. With F-150 Raptor cues, of course, just to keep up with tradition.On the other hand, eager fans located around the Asia-Pacific region may also be interested in unofficially seeing the possible looks of a third-generation Ranger-based Everest (Endeavour in India) sport utility derivation. And since it is only logical for the Detroit company to come up with a successor, sooner or later, we shouldn’t be surprised that CGI experts are rushing in with their visions.Right now, we have a curious case of seeing how the virtual artist behind theottle and the pixel master signing on social media as srkdesignsin came up with their interpretations of the upcoming Ranger-basedalmost at the same time.By the way, wannabe digital content creators might want to have a closer look at both videos embedded below. After all, both virtual artists habitually expose some of the secrets of the trade with their expansive making-of features.And no worries about these being SUV clones, as each artist has his signature style and as minute as they may be, there are still enough visual differences to properly set them apart. As a bonus, one envisions the rear as well, while the other’s video is a bit lengthier and more detailed.