New Ford Bronco Raptor Spied With Next-Generation Ranger Raptor, Both Feature V6 Engines

Spied testing side by side between Yarnell and Congress in the state of Arizona, these camouflaged test mules give us our best look yet into the Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor. Three prototypes were photographed in total, split between one Bronco and two next-gen Ranger pickups.
Cable Guy writes on the Bronco6G forum that all three had six-cylinder mills. “Side vents don’t show well in these photos, but they were there.”
Fitted with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber shoes mounted on beadlock tires finished in black, the Bronco Raptor is a four-door affair with Eruption Green paint and the mother of all flares. As a brief refresher, Eruption Green Metallic and Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat replace Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue, and Rapid Red this model year.
The rear-three-quarter photograph further shows red trim accents for the interior, a beefy rear axle, and slightly redesigned taillights compared to regular Broncos. The Rangers, on the other hand, feature rear-axle camouflage that may be hiding coil springs instead of leaf springs. You can further notice the Rangers feature smaller tires than the Bronco, either 34s or 35s like those of the Sasquatch Package compared to 37ers on the Bronco.
Our carparazzi previously spied a Ranger Raptor with 285/75 R17 boots from BFGoodrich, converting to a diameter 33.8 inches. The current-generation Ranger Raptor for the global market switched to General Grabber AT3 last year, namely 285/70 R17s (32.7-inch diameter).
As for the powertrain, we still don’t know if there’s a 3.0-liter V6 or a 3.5-liter V6 hiding under those hoods. The 3.5 would be a little too much for the mid-size Raptors compared to the F-150 Raptor unless the Ford Motor Company detunes it. As for the 3.0 in the Explorer ST, 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) still don’t cut the mustard. More turbo boost and a slightly less restrictive air intake would be much appreciated.
The Ford Motor Company said the Bronco Raptor is coming in 2022 although we don’t know if we’re dealing with a 2022 model or 2023 model. The global Ranger Raptor, on the other hand, will be revealed next month.
Fitted with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber shoes mounted on beadlock tires finished in black, the Bronco Raptor is a four-door affair with Eruption Green paint and the mother of all flares. As a brief refresher, Eruption Green Metallic and Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat replace Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue, and Rapid Red this model year.
The rear-three-quarter photograph further shows red trim accents for the interior, a beefy rear axle, and slightly redesigned taillights compared to regular Broncos. The Rangers, on the other hand, feature rear-axle camouflage that may be hiding coil springs instead of leaf springs. You can further notice the Rangers feature smaller tires than the Bronco, either 34s or 35s like those of the Sasquatch Package compared to 37ers on the Bronco.
Our carparazzi previously spied a Ranger Raptor with 285/75 R17 boots from BFGoodrich, converting to a diameter 33.8 inches. The current-generation Ranger Raptor for the global market switched to General Grabber AT3 last year, namely 285/70 R17s (32.7-inch diameter).
As for the powertrain, we still don’t know if there’s a 3.0-liter V6 or a 3.5-liter V6 hiding under those hoods. The 3.5 would be a little too much for the mid-size Raptors compared to the F-150 Raptor unless the Ford Motor Company detunes it. As for the 3.0 in the Explorer ST, 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) still don’t cut the mustard. More turbo boost and a slightly less restrictive air intake would be much appreciated.
The Ford Motor Company said the Bronco Raptor is coming in 2022 although we don’t know if we’re dealing with a 2022 model or 2023 model. The global Ranger Raptor, on the other hand, will be revealed next month.