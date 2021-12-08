2023 Ford Ranger, Next-Gen Everest Prompt $900 Million Investment in Thai Plants

For the 2023 model year, the next-generation Ranger will be produced in many parts of the world. For instance, the automaker's Thai production facilities will receive $900 million to modernize the wholly-owned Ford Thailand Manufacturing and joint-venture AutoAlliance Thailand plants.
As part of this investment, the Blue Oval will create 1,250 new jobs to support a second shift at Ford Thailand Manufacturing. More than $400 million of the total will be poured into the supply chain to provide opportunities for local partners and to indirectly create in the ballpark of 250 new jobs.
“This is an important milestone to build on our quarter-century of commitment to producing vehicles in Thailand, enabling us to further modernize and upgrade our local operations, and support production for the upcoming launch of the next-gen Ranger and Everest,” said Yukontorn Wisadkosin, president of Ford ASEAN and Asia Pacific Distributors Markets.
Indeed, you heard that right. Ford has finally confirmed a brand-new Everest on the T6.2 body-on-frame architecture of the Ranger and Bronco. Essentially a Ranger-styled utility vehicle with three-row seating, the Everest is alternately known as the Ford Endeavour in the Indian market.
In addition to South Africa and Thailand, the 2023 model year Ranger will be produced in Argentina at the Pacheco Assembly Plant and in the United States of America at the Michigan Assembly Plant. The upcoming truck, which bears internal designation P703, is expected to begin production at MAP in Wayne, Michigan in May 2023. The current-generation U.S. Ranger is expected to cease production in April 2023 according to insider sources.
On this occasion, North American customers will be able to purchase the Ranger Raptor off-road variant. Be that as it may, we still don’t know if the Ford Motor Company will share the twin-turbocharged V6 engine of the Bronco Raptor with the Ranger Raptor. Opinions are split between the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Explorer ST and 3.5-liter EcoBoost of the F-150 Raptor, but whatever the case may be, look forward to more power and torque than the 2.7- and 2.3-liter mills in the regular Bronco and Ranger.
