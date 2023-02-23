BMW Recalls 15,803 Vehicles Over Incorrectly Manufactured Airbags

Early in January 2023, during a routine test of a BMW, the driver-side airbag deployed abnormally. The German automaker immediately started an engineering review to understand what caused the airbag to deploy that way.
Federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 requirements were met according to the Munich-based automaker, but nevertheless, BMW still wanted to identify the root cause of the abnormal deployment. Joyson Safety Systems, the supplier of the suspect driver-side airbags, was found to have manufactured a handful of driver airbags incorrectly.
According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, a production process anomaly involving a rebound tether strap affects the deployment trajectory. The suspect airbags were produced by Joyson’s Hungarian division.
Although based in Auburn Hills, the automotive safety systems manufacturer isn’t exactly American. Owned by the Chinese Joyson Group and Hong Kong-based investment firm PAG, the company was formerly known as Key Safety Systems. It became Joyson Safety Systems after the incorporation of… wait for it… Takata. You know, those despiteful peeps responsible for way too many deaths and injuries caused by exploding airbags.
BMW hasn’t received any reports in regard to abnormal deployments in privately owned vehicles, nor is the Bavarian company aware of accidents or injuries related to said concern. Suspect driver-side airbags are listed in the document attached below under three part numbers.
15,803 vehicles produced to U.S. specifications are called back, starting with the iX in three flavors: xDrive40, xDrive50, and M60. BMW estimates that 9,464 units may feature incorrectly produced airbags. The X1 is also recalled to the tune of 6,339 examples of the xDrive28i. The iX and X1 included in this recall were sold as 2022 and 2023 models. Production dates range between October 2021 and February 2023 for the iX, and August 2022 and February 2023 for the smaller SUV.
BMW’s compact utility vehicle carries a starting price of $39,100 sans destination charge for the 2023 model year, with the only variant available being the xDrive28i. The 28i designation once meant 2.8 liters for a straight-six lump, but alas, 28i means 2.0 liters and four cylinders in this day and age. The X1 is based on a FWD platform as opposed to the original, which had rear-wheel drive.
Despite its polarizing front end and the “OK Boomer” ad that alienated so many BMW enthusiasts from the brand, the iX was designed to be the BMW of electric utility vehicles. The xDrive40 isn’t of the 2023 model year iX lineup for the U.S. market, whereas the xDrive50 and M60 kick off at $87,100 and $111,500 at press time.
Owner notifications will be mailed by BMW of North America no later than April 7th. The easiest way of telling if your Bimmer is recalled is to use the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s free VIN look-up tool. BMW states that the driver-side airbags will be replaced with new airbags produced according to specifications.
