2022 BMW iX xDrive50 EPA Range Tops 324 Miles

Priced from $83,200 plus $995 for the destination charge, the BMW iX is expected to launch in the United States in the first quarter of 2022. Offered with three wheel sizes, the most efficient variant achieves up to 324 miles (521 kilometers) on a full charge of the battery with the 20-inch wheels.
Level up to 21s and 22s, and the EPA-rated figures drop to 305 and 315 miles (491 and 507 kilometers). The only drivetrain available in the first instance comes in the guise of the xDrive50, which is a dual-motor affair.
Rated at 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet (765 Nm) in the most aggressive setting, this version of the all-electric utility vehicle can achieve 195 kW on a DC fast-charging station. The more potent M60 is due to arrive for the 2023 model year at the earliest, with more than 600 ponies on deck.
Produced with CFRP for the side frame, cowl panel, rear window frame, rain channels, and the frame of the roof, the iX also boasts a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic Carbon Cage and an aluminum space frame. Although BMW likes to wax lyrical about weight-saving measures, don’t be fooled by the marketing talk. The xDrive50 is a hefty fellow at 5,659 pounds, which is 2,567 kilos, split 48.2 percent up front and 51.8 percent out back.
Featuring a wheelbase of 118.1 inches (299.974 centimeters), the iX offers 8.8 inches (22.3 centimeters) of ground clearance. BMW’s American division hasn’t mentioned a thing about towing capacity, but do bear in mind the Euro spec is capable of pulling 2,500 kilograms (5,512 pounds).
In terms of extras, there’s a lot of them despite the relatively high pricing of the base configuration. From two-axle air suspension to all-wheel steering, multi-contour seats, 5G connectivity, Driving Assistant Professional, and Parking Assistant Plus, plenty of hard-earned bucks can be spent this way.
As for performance, the xDrive50 won’t get your heart rate up: 4.4 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) and a top end of merely 124 mph (200 kph).
