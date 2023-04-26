BMW Teases the 2024 i5 Sedan With New Images, Also Reveals Energy Consumption Figures

We're just a few weeks shy from BMW's reveal of the i5. The Bavarian Group continues to tease us with more pictures of the electric sedan. It also revealed additional information regarding the EV.
The all-electric version of the new BMW 5 Series is designed to offer a similar driving experience as its ICE-powered sibling. So far, we know the i5 will come in two body styles: Sedan, which BMW has openly discussed, and Touring, which was only seen in spy shots. The latter will have a later launch date, probably in 2024. Furthermore, at least two powertrain options will be available for the i5: the eDrive40 and the M60 xDrive.
Although we have yet to learn about the exact numbers regarding output, BMW has revealed the efficiency of the two powertrains. The top-of-the-line BMW i5 M60 xDrive features a combined electric power consumption of 21.2–17.9 kWh/100 km (62 miles), while the eDrive40 will boast a lower 19.7 – 16.0 kWh/100 km.
The i5 has undergone a varied testing program – it faced the ice-cold environment in Arjeplog, Sweden, as well as extreme heat and dry conditions. In all these scenarios, BMW ensured that the various components, such as the high-voltage battery or heating and cooling systems, worked flawlessly and could be controlled flawlessly at all times.
After BMW found out what components or systems needed optimization, further testing took place at the company's proving grounds outside Miramas, in southern France, which is also where the newly released pictures showcasing the i5 Sedan were taken.
The Germans are debuting the ninth version of BMW's Vertical Dynamics Management in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the i5 is getting it too. Long story short, the technology factors all available input variables, including the steering angle, yaw rate, acceleration, and wheel speeds, to ensure the ideal damping forces. This translates to refined body control and precise suspension response. Moreover, BMW's new 5 Series will benefit from the Adaptive Suspension Professional, either as standard or as an option, depending on the variant. The range-topping BMW i5 M60 xDrive is getting it as standard equipment.
Another aspect BMW has focused on is automated driving. The brand will offer an enhanced experience for the brand's 5 Series customers via a wide array of systems, such as high-res cameras, radar sensors, and control units.
Driving Assistant Professional will be available as an option. It includes the Highway Assistant, which takes over when activated and maintains a safe distance from other cars while keeping the vehicle centered in the lane. This way, drivers can keep their hands comfortable and focus more on surveying the surrounding area. Let's hope drivers will use it as intended and refrain from resorting to texting or other distracting activities. The feature will work only up to speeds of 130 km/h (85 mph).
And yes, you read that right earlier, automated lane change will be possible through eye activation for the first time – the technology is also part of the Driving Assistant Professional and Highway Assistant. Drivers can prompt the car to initiate the lane change by looking in the exterior mirror. Of course, they must confirm the action, which will only be executed if the traffic situation allows. The system will make the necessary steering movements and speed adjustments to complete the maneuver.
Production for the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series lineup including the i5 Sedan, will start this summer in Bavaria, at the Dingolfing Plant. Market launch is scheduled for October 2023.
Although we have yet to learn about the exact numbers regarding output, BMW has revealed the efficiency of the two powertrains. The top-of-the-line BMW i5 M60 xDrive features a combined electric power consumption of 21.2–17.9 kWh/100 km (62 miles), while the eDrive40 will boast a lower 19.7 – 16.0 kWh/100 km.
The i5 has undergone a varied testing program – it faced the ice-cold environment in Arjeplog, Sweden, as well as extreme heat and dry conditions. In all these scenarios, BMW ensured that the various components, such as the high-voltage battery or heating and cooling systems, worked flawlessly and could be controlled flawlessly at all times.
After BMW found out what components or systems needed optimization, further testing took place at the company's proving grounds outside Miramas, in southern France, which is also where the newly released pictures showcasing the i5 Sedan were taken.
The Germans are debuting the ninth version of BMW's Vertical Dynamics Management in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the i5 is getting it too. Long story short, the technology factors all available input variables, including the steering angle, yaw rate, acceleration, and wheel speeds, to ensure the ideal damping forces. This translates to refined body control and precise suspension response. Moreover, BMW's new 5 Series will benefit from the Adaptive Suspension Professional, either as standard or as an option, depending on the variant. The range-topping BMW i5 M60 xDrive is getting it as standard equipment.
Another aspect BMW has focused on is automated driving. The brand will offer an enhanced experience for the brand's 5 Series customers via a wide array of systems, such as high-res cameras, radar sensors, and control units.
Driving Assistant Professional will be available as an option. It includes the Highway Assistant, which takes over when activated and maintains a safe distance from other cars while keeping the vehicle centered in the lane. This way, drivers can keep their hands comfortable and focus more on surveying the surrounding area. Let's hope drivers will use it as intended and refrain from resorting to texting or other distracting activities. The feature will work only up to speeds of 130 km/h (85 mph).
And yes, you read that right earlier, automated lane change will be possible through eye activation for the first time – the technology is also part of the Driving Assistant Professional and Highway Assistant. Drivers can prompt the car to initiate the lane change by looking in the exterior mirror. Of course, they must confirm the action, which will only be executed if the traffic situation allows. The system will make the necessary steering movements and speed adjustments to complete the maneuver.
Production for the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series lineup including the i5 Sedan, will start this summer in Bavaria, at the Dingolfing Plant. Market launch is scheduled for October 2023.