BMW's Special Paint Colors Are Now Easier To See in Great Detail

BMW knows many new car buyers are tired of looking at the same dull white, grey, dark blue, and black shades. So, it updated its online platform, which allows everyone to look at a rich collection of great colors. Here's what you will find on the refreshed Individual Visualizer.
It's not hard to understand why some car buyers are picking bland tones, tints, and shades. Their choice is sometimes an included, no-cost color option that doesn't cost the automaker too much because it streamlines production. Moreover, adding pigments to basic paints to make cooler colors cost more.
BMW itself gives an excellent example in this regard. For the very popular BMW X5 xDrive40i, a prospective customer can choose one of eight colors. These are two whites, two blacks, two greys, a washed-out green, and a grayish blue. The only included color is Alpine White; the other seven cost $650 or are part of a pricier package.
On the other hand, buyers may specifically go with something that flies under the street's radar because they might want to avoid getting easily noticed by enthusiasts, neighbors, or law enforcement. Similarly, a blander color can be cheaper (and easier!) to fix if someone dings a parking lot door or a minor scuff happens.
But for those who do not fit in any of the above mentioned categories, BMW has an Individual color selection, which feels like a massive celebration of life. Most of the options available can become a striking upgrade for eligible vehicles, and that's what the Bavarians counted on when they decided to put a price tag on these splendid shades, tints, and tones – from $4,500 upwards.
Previously, the Individual Visualizer platform was pretty limited. It did not include all the cars, and the pictures on the screen did not allow an in-depth viewing experience. But with this recent update, the Visualizer got a whole lot better.
Users can now pick multiple vehicles to test their exterior look in various paints, including many new non-M units. But besides that, the best thing BMW did with this upgrade is the video preview that shows how a particular color can pop when there's enough light or changes when the car is in the shade. It truly allows for a great all-around perspective, which can be helpful for those looking to pull the trigger on a costly exterior.
We toyed around with it and decided to give the 2023 BMW X1 a much better look. Even though the crossover is relatively small, it does look marvelous in Wildberry Metallic.
Finally, we also gave the X5 a much-needed optional paint, and it looks striking in Sakhir Orange III Metallic. Check it out for yourself, and remember to tell us your favorite Individual color.
BMW itself gives an excellent example in this regard. For the very popular BMW X5 xDrive40i, a prospective customer can choose one of eight colors. These are two whites, two blacks, two greys, a washed-out green, and a grayish blue. The only included color is Alpine White; the other seven cost $650 or are part of a pricier package.
On the other hand, buyers may specifically go with something that flies under the street's radar because they might want to avoid getting easily noticed by enthusiasts, neighbors, or law enforcement. Similarly, a blander color can be cheaper (and easier!) to fix if someone dings a parking lot door or a minor scuff happens.
But for those who do not fit in any of the above mentioned categories, BMW has an Individual color selection, which feels like a massive celebration of life. Most of the options available can become a striking upgrade for eligible vehicles, and that's what the Bavarians counted on when they decided to put a price tag on these splendid shades, tints, and tones – from $4,500 upwards.
Previously, the Individual Visualizer platform was pretty limited. It did not include all the cars, and the pictures on the screen did not allow an in-depth viewing experience. But with this recent update, the Visualizer got a whole lot better.
Users can now pick multiple vehicles to test their exterior look in various paints, including many new non-M units. But besides that, the best thing BMW did with this upgrade is the video preview that shows how a particular color can pop when there's enough light or changes when the car is in the shade. It truly allows for a great all-around perspective, which can be helpful for those looking to pull the trigger on a costly exterior.
We toyed around with it and decided to give the 2023 BMW X1 a much better look. Even though the crossover is relatively small, it does look marvelous in Wildberry Metallic.
Finally, we also gave the X5 a much-needed optional paint, and it looks striking in Sakhir Orange III Metallic. Check it out for yourself, and remember to tell us your favorite Individual color.