No Remorse Is a Beefy Triumph Scrambler With Handmade Framework and a Sinister Demeanor

This thing is outstanding, even for a workshop that has no shortage of extraordinary projects in its repertoire.
The sublime Triumphs built by Tamarit Motorcycles make regular appearances on the autoevolution pages, but what we’re about to look at is a truly astounding feat of engineering! Meet No Remorse, a monochromatic Scrambler 900 crafted in 2022 and the 108th entry on the shop’s build portfolio. There’s a lot for us to cover here, so let’s dive straight in.
For starters, calling this rugged beast a Scrambler 900 isn’t one hundred percent accurate, because a huge chunk of OEM equipment is nowhere to be seen. Most impressively, the motorcycle’s entire framework was among these deleted parts, and an all-new substitute with built-in crash bars can be found in its stead.
This replacement skeleton has been manufactured from scratch by Tamarit’s specialists, which is pretty darn incredible to say the least. We’ve already mentioned the crash bars keeping the bike’s parallel-twin engine out of harm’s way, but another noteworthy characteristic is the perfectly level bone line you’ll see up top. Above the rear tubing lies a custom saddle that bucks the trend of flat bench seats on scrambler-style projects.
In pursuit of a coherent silhouette, the black seat upholstery makes its way onto the fuel tank – a stock Scrambler 900 unit modified with Tamarit badges and a murdered-out color scheme. Down on the flanks, we notice a pair of rhomboid side covers with decals depicting the number 259, and the creature’s rearmost section is home to a bespoke fender, integrated LED lighting, and a bare-bones license plate bracket.
At the front end, the Spanish experts fitted a Baja-style twin-headlight assembly that looks absolutely monstrous. The drilled cover encasing the topmost section is home to the receiver module of an aftermarket keyless ignition system, and the forks are now held in place via CNC-milled triple clamps. A fresh front fender sits lower down, while the cockpit area features Motogadget instrumentation, bar-end turn signals, and adjustable control levers.
All these goodies are placed on a new handlebar, along with a pair of stylish grips, circular rear-view mirrors, and discreet switches. Billet aluminum rider foot pegs round out the Scrambler’s ergonomic package, with a shiny skid plate sitting in close proximity. The twin-cylinder mill it protects is mostly stock, but it exhales via high-grade exhaust pipework from Zard. In the footwear department, we’re greeted by dual-purpose Mitas rubber and premium wave rotors.
One very tasteful little touch is an engravement on the upper frame tubing, which depicts the build name and number. For the final touches, No Remorse received a groovy chain cover from Tamarit’s proprietary catalog of bolt-on parts, as well as upgraded electronics and a layer of nickel plating over several components. Now, this thing may be devoid of any vibrant colors, but it certainly won’t fail to turn heads!
