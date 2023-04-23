Chelsea Truck Company Heritage Remastered Defender Harks Back to the HUE 166 Land Rover

The most famous Land Rover of them all is HUE 166, also known as Huey. Restored by Jaguar Land Rover Classic after spending two decades rotting in a field, the historically significant Landy served as inspiration for the superb-looking Heritage Remastered Defender.
Revealed after two years of development, said overlander isn't a Jaguar Land Rover Product. It comes from the Chelsea Truck Company, a British outfit specialized in all things Land Rover and Wrangler.
Not only does the Heritage Remastered Defender celebrate 75 years since the Series I rolled out, but it also commemorates the 25th anniversary of Chelsea Truck Company parent company Kahn Design. Available in both three-door and five-door guises, dubbed 90 and 110 in Land Rover jargon, the sport utility vehicle can be specified in Colours of Kahn exterior finishes.
Gifted with a three-piece valance and tasteful extensions for every wheel arch, the Heritage Remastered Defender is rocking a redesigned front grille and 22-inch wheels that resemble steelies. The wheels in question are pompously dubbed British Heritage RS-Forged Wheels. But save for the way they're called, the old-school design is perfect for this application. The HUE 166-inspired grille brings the point home with 90 or 110 graphics.
Similar graphics are found on the rear swing gate-mounted spare wheel cover. The contrasting roof is available in either white or black, depending on the body and wheel color. Scheduled to arrive at the Chelsea Truck Company's flagship showroom in London in May 2023, the retro-styled SUV looks special on the inside as well. From the wood-effect steering wheel to upholstery choices that include Vintage Cloth Houndstooth and Saddle Tan Leather, there's plenty to like in there.
Pricing information for the Heritage Remastered Defender isn't publicly available, but the very first example of the breed is presently listed on the company's website for £89,999 with 1,940 miles on the clock. That's $111,960 or €101,875 at current exchange rates, and 3,122 kilometers if you prefer the metric system.
The vehicle was first registered in 2021, and – shockingly enough – it features the base 2.0-liter turbo engine. Specified with brown quilted leather upholstery, said vehicle isn't necessarily underpowered. Lest we forget, the Series I wasn't all that powerful either. On the other hand, an I4 clearly isn't appropriate in a vehicle that's also available with six- and eight-cylinder mills.
A unibody since 2019, the Defender kicks off at £51,395 ($53,945 or €58,190) in the United Kingdom for the 90 Hard Top with the mild-hybrid D250 turbo diesel. The most expensive trim level as of April 2023 is the V8 Carpathian Edition 110, which carries a sticker price of £116,820 ($145,340 or €132,265). The V8 in its name stands for a supercharged 5.0-liter powerplant that traces its roots back to… wait for it… 1996. Said engine was replaced in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport by a twin-turbo V8 lump from BMW, namely the N63.
