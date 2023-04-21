New 2024 Range Rover Sport SVR Due in May, Will Be Known As the SV

Land Rover has undoubtedly taken its time with developing and fine-tuning the all-new Range Rover Sport SVR, but the high-performance crossover is finally ready to be unveiled.
According to the British company, the 2024 Range Rover Sport SVR will be shown to the world on May 31. And that's not all they had to say about it, as the model will drop the ‘R’ from its name. Thus, it will be known as the Range Rover Sport SV, and it promises to be a “performance champion” that will “introduce a number of innovative world-first, sector-first, and Range Rover-first technologies.”
Spy shots have revealed that it will sport a different grille than the regular lineup and will have new front and rear bumpers, chunkier side skirts, a more aggressive rear diffuser, a larger wing, and four tailpipes out back. Uprated brakes will provide the stopping power, and the alloys spinning around the calipers will be exclusive to this model. The same goes for a few exterior colors, rumor has it, and elsewhere, it will feature special emblems all around.
Some extra carbon fiber trim is expected on the inside to contribute to its sporty character. Look for sportier front seats with additional side bolstering, as well as bespoke upholstery. Contrasting string and piping too, as well as what should be dedicated loading screens and submenus in the digital dials and infotainment system, are also understood to be included. The SV badging will likely round off the makeover, as everything else, including the equipment level to some extent, will be the same to the rest of the family.
For the new-gen Range Rover Sport SV, Land Rover decided to drop the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 and go for a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 instead. If the displacement sounds familiar, it is because you are looking at the BMW M's engine, which is used on several models, like the X5 M, with the Competition variant being rated at 616 hp (625 ps/460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The British model could have about the same power, and it will probably offer similar performance to the German vehicle, which can keep pushing up to 177 mph (285 kph) when ordered with the available M Driver's Pack, dealing with the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 3.7 seconds.
Full details about the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV will be announced in a little over a month, as we already told you. The auto marque states that it will be offered “by invitation only” in a limited edition specification at first, so we are perhaps looking at some enhancements inside and out to differentiate it. However, the powertrain will likely remain untouched, or that's what we think anyway.
