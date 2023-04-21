Jaguar Will Launch Three New Electric Models, Wants to Fight Bentley

Jaguar will become an electric brand in 2025, and the first member of the new electric era will be a four-door GT, followed by two other models at short intervals of just over one year. Prices will start at 100,000 pounds (around $124,000), and the Jaguar brand will position itself as a Bentley fighter.
Jaguar is going through one of the most difficult moments in its history. The British firm has lost significant market share and, in 2022, only managed to sell 9,668 cars in the U.S. and 23,606 in Europe, according to Carsalesbase.
Former Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore, appointed in July 2020, was fired at the end of 2022. In 2021, Jaguar halted plans for a future XJ electric sedan after the car was at a relatively advanced stage of development. In the same year, Jaguar launched Reimagine strategic plan under Bollore's leadership.
New CEO Adrian Mardell reconfirmed that Jaguar Land Rover will implement the Reimagine plan, and the British carmaker will become an electric-first, modern luxury carmaker by 2030. The plan also calls for Jaguar Land Rover to return to profit by 2025 and achieve double-digit pre-tax profits by 2026.
To that end, Jaguar Land Rover will invest 15 billion pounds ($18.6 billions) over the next five years in upgrading its plants, model program, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, and digitalization. Still, the British manufacturer did not indicate how much would be allocated to Jaguar.
Production and plants will be reorganized as follows:
- the engine plant in Wolverhampton will become the manufacturing center for electric propulsion systems, and the name has been changed to Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre;
- the plant in Halewood, Merseyside, will become a production plant for electric models only;
- the Castle Bromwich plant that currently assembles the Jaguar XE and XF sedans and the F-Type sports car will be transformed into a stamping plant.
Jaguar Land Rover has also confirmed the plans to build a battery plant by 2028 in Europe, but the location has yet to be decided, reports British magazine Car. However, JLR claims it has solved the battery supplier issue and now has enough batteries for new Jaguar models and the new electric Range Rover that will launch in 2024.
Jaguar and Land Rover will use completely different electric platforms. Land Rover will rely on two architectures:
- EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) for the upcoming Range Rover Evoque to be produced at Halewood.
- MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which can be used for conventional, plug-in, and fully electric propulsion. This platform will underpin the first electric Range Rover, which launches in 2024 and will be available to order in the second half of 2023.
Jaguar will have its own electric architecture, which will be called JEA (Jaguar Electrified Architecture). Three electric models will be developed on it, the first of which will be a four-door GT. It will have a range of 700 km (430 miles), almost double the 246-mile range offered by the current I-Pace. The new four-door GT will be unveiled in 2024, and deliveries will start in 2025. It will be produced at the Solihull plant alongside the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, and will have a starting price of over £100,000 (around $124,000).
Two more models will follow, of which Jaguar has yet to release any details. With the move to electric propulsion, the Jaguar brand will be positioned much higher up and will compete with Bentley.
JLR's head of design, Professor Gerry McGovern, told British magazine Car that three teams of designers had created 18 prototypes of the future four-door GT in a relatively short time. McGovern said reinventing the Jaguar brand is the biggest challenge of his career, which began in 1978 at Chrysler.