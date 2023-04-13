Land Rover Recalls 2023 Range Rover Sport Vehicles Equipped With Incorrect Taillights

Land Rover suffered greatly with British Leyland in charge. During that era, quality went south due to numerous reasons, including constant striking and the British automotive conglomerate's "that'll do" mantra.
Quality didn't improve too much under BMW and Ford either. Indian automaker Tata Motors purchased both Land Rover and Jaguar in 2008, and ever since, BL's ghost continues to rear its ugly head from time to time.
The latest quality-related issue affecting Land Rover concerns the all-new Range Rover Sport, which is based on the same MLA-Flex platform as the Range Rover. Certain vehicles produced at the Solihull assembly plant in the United Kingdom may have been equipped with the wrong taillights, resulting in the indicator flashing amber as opposed to red for the United States market.
The bodyside brake light doesn't function correctly either. These issues may confuse other drivers, and what's more, said taillights don't conform with the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 108. Jaguar Land Rover North America is aware of at least two claims relating to this matter. The taillights in question bear part numbers N9X2 13405 AA and N9X2 13404 AA as per the document attached just below.
Jaguar Land Rover received the first claim in October 2022, but for some reason or another, the British automaker didn't investigate the processes and workers at the Solihull assembly plant until December 2022. On the upside, Jaguar Land Rover isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to this gross oversight.
Dealers will be informed no later than April 20 to inspect the rear lamps and replace incorrect taillights with US-market units. There will be no charge for this remedy because it's a recall and because all of the recalled vehicles are still covered by the new vehicle limited warranty (four years or 50k miles / 80k kilometers).
Owner notifications will be mailed on June 2 at the latest. A grand total of five Range Rover Sport vehicles are called back, with all five produced for the 2023 model year between July 22, 2022 and November 3, 2022. In typical Jaguar Land Rover fashion, the attached report is left blank where JLR should've explained how it fixed the issue in production at the Solihull plant.
Codenamed L461 as opposed to L460 for the Range Rover, the Sport-branded sibling is available with a choice of 3.0-liter turbo V6 and 4.4.-liter turbo V8 mills in this part of the world. Back home in the United Kingdom, a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 can be specified as well. The six-cylinder lumps are electrified, either with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid systems. The range-topping V8 relies solely on internal combustion, and rather than Jaguar Land Rover, it's made by BMW.
N63 is what the German automaker calls the 4.4-liter engine, which is marketed under the P530 moniker by Land Rover. That's 530 metric ponies or 523 horsepower between 5,500 and 6,000 revolutions per minute, whereas peak torque is 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) between 1,800 and 4,600 revolutions per minute.
The latest quality-related issue affecting Land Rover concerns the all-new Range Rover Sport, which is based on the same MLA-Flex platform as the Range Rover. Certain vehicles produced at the Solihull assembly plant in the United Kingdom may have been equipped with the wrong taillights, resulting in the indicator flashing amber as opposed to red for the United States market.
The bodyside brake light doesn't function correctly either. These issues may confuse other drivers, and what's more, said taillights don't conform with the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 108. Jaguar Land Rover North America is aware of at least two claims relating to this matter. The taillights in question bear part numbers N9X2 13405 AA and N9X2 13404 AA as per the document attached just below.
Jaguar Land Rover received the first claim in October 2022, but for some reason or another, the British automaker didn't investigate the processes and workers at the Solihull assembly plant until December 2022. On the upside, Jaguar Land Rover isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to this gross oversight.
Dealers will be informed no later than April 20 to inspect the rear lamps and replace incorrect taillights with US-market units. There will be no charge for this remedy because it's a recall and because all of the recalled vehicles are still covered by the new vehicle limited warranty (four years or 50k miles / 80k kilometers).
Owner notifications will be mailed on June 2 at the latest. A grand total of five Range Rover Sport vehicles are called back, with all five produced for the 2023 model year between July 22, 2022 and November 3, 2022. In typical Jaguar Land Rover fashion, the attached report is left blank where JLR should've explained how it fixed the issue in production at the Solihull plant.
Codenamed L461 as opposed to L460 for the Range Rover, the Sport-branded sibling is available with a choice of 3.0-liter turbo V6 and 4.4.-liter turbo V8 mills in this part of the world. Back home in the United Kingdom, a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 can be specified as well. The six-cylinder lumps are electrified, either with mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid systems. The range-topping V8 relies solely on internal combustion, and rather than Jaguar Land Rover, it's made by BMW.
N63 is what the German automaker calls the 4.4-liter engine, which is marketed under the P530 moniker by Land Rover. That's 530 metric ponies or 523 horsepower between 5,500 and 6,000 revolutions per minute, whereas peak torque is 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) between 1,800 and 4,600 revolutions per minute.