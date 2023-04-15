Triumph Scrambler Bucefalo Looks Fit for a Gentleman, But Won’t Mind Taking a Beating

As pretty as the Triumph Scrambler might be in stock form, we think this restyled exemplar is even more alluring.
A Triumph Scrambler 900 has plenty of visual appeal in stock form, but the guys over at Tamarit Motorcycles can really dial its aesthetic to eleven. We've seen them do just that with Ongaku, which was revealed toward the end of 2022 and showcased on autoevolution by my colleague. Now, the bike you see above came into existence a little earlier on, employing many of the design cues that would later be adopted by Ongaku.
Dubbed Bucefalo, this sexy thing was built for a returning customer by the name of Nicolas, who plans to enjoy it on the sun-drenched roads of Mallorca. It's the 114th custom gem to roll out of Tamarit's workshop in Spain, and the starting point was a carbureted Scrambler 900 from Triumph's lineup. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at what's going on here.
The Tamarit squad kicked things off by deleting a good chunk of the donor's stock equipment, including its fenders, seat, and exhaust pipework. Its fuel tank was retained, but the OEM badges, filler cap, and rubber knee pads have all been stripped away. Additionally, the subframe got tweaked to accept a new, two-piece saddle fabricated from scratch.
Upholstered in high-quality leather, the seat extends onto the modified Scrambler 900 gas tank to create a cohesive silhouette. As for the tank itself, Tamarit gave it a pair of fresh badges and a minimalistic filler cap, but we'll talk about that stunning colorway later on. Bucefalo's rear end is finished off with a bespoke fender, which carries LED lighting paraphernalia and an all-new license plate holder.
On the flanks, one may find stylish side covers originating from Tamarit's very own aftermarket catalog. Their openings reveal a set of premium air filters, while oval emblems depicting the bike's name and build number can be seen lower down. Peek on the right-hand side, and you'll be greeted by a high-mounted exhaust system manufactured in-house. It wears a perforated heat shield to prevent Nicolas' leg from getting cooked.
Turning our attention to the front end, we notice chromed triple clamps holding the standard forks in place. A custom-made fender is placed right beneath the lower unit, and the stock headlight has been ditched in favor of a grilled, retro-looking alternative. Furthermore, a curvy nose fairing rounds out the hardware in that area, but there's more bespoke wizardry at work in the cockpit.
Motogadget instrumentation, a cross-braced handlebar, and circular rear-view mirrors are a few of the components you'll see there, along with an abundance of chrome plating. The Scrambler's wheels have also been chromed, and their rims are hugged by dual-purpose TKC 80 knobbies from Continental. Higher-spec aftermarket rotors take good care of braking duties – something that'll certainly come in handy on Mallorca's twisty roads.
A groovy sump guard keeps the underside of the engine out of harm's way, further boosting the bike's off-roading cred. Power moves to the rear wheel via a gold drive chain, which is accompanied by a bolt-on chain guard developed at Tamarit's headquarters. Last but not least, the shop installed billet aluminum rider and pillion foot pegs before moving on to the paint job. The color scheme comprises a British Racing Green base, white accents, and gold pinstripes, but chrome is the name of the game on most parts aside from the bodywork.
