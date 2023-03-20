America, You Can Now Spec the 2024 BMW X5 (or X6) of Your Dreams

BMW updated the configurator for the refreshed or – as the Bavarians call it – the facelifted LCI-ed X5 and X6. Back when the two of were uncovered publicly, we told you that we would keep an eye on the price and the options, so let’s see what’s going on with “the original X.” The stylish X6 remains to be uncovered by those who value looks over practicality.
First thing first – the price! It might not matter that much for a prospective BMW customer, but according to the recently updated configurator, the X5 with the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) treatment cost starts from $65,200. That’s an increase of just $1,300 over the previous iteration for the cheapest version of the X5, which is the sDrive40i. The “s” in “sDrive” means you don’t get all-wheel drive, but the robust three-liter gas-powered engine remains under the hood.
Things look a tad bit different when you want to upgrade to the xDrive-equipped Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV, that’s what the Bavarians call their SUVs that aren’t meant to handle off-roading) – the price difference between the LCI-ed and the non-LCI-ed models is $3,600.
However, one must remember that BMW has not implemented a direct sales model as Tesla or Rivian did. Ultimately, the dealer sets the price, and you may have to go through some negotiations before agreeing to a certain price. Don’t forget to dismiss those dealership add-ons that might seem unnecessary.
We designed a BMW X5 xDrive45e before the configurator was updated, and our unit’s MSRP was $81,345, which included destination and handling. But the refresh brought a consistent update for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) unit, which turned it into the X5 xDrive50e.
We told you about it around a year ago, but the official data shows the brand added the illuminated kidney grille (that’s fortunately not oversized), nearly 100 hp (101 ps) more, and an EV driving range that has increased by 10 mi (16 km). It can now go 40 mi on electricity alone thanks to a 25.7 kWh usable battery, and the powertrain’s total output has risen to 483 hp (490 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. All this tells us the X5 PHEV can be a great tool for both commuting and traveling long distances.
But these improvements don’t come cheap. The updated SAV’s base price jumped from $65,700 to $72,500. Nonetheless, it’s worth exploring what the new configurator allows us to do.
Right off the bat, we added the M Sport look. Unfortunately, the Phytonic Blue Metallic color is no longer among the shown options, so we went with Manhattan Green Metallic because it reminds us of the model that leaked before the official unveiling. We kept the 20-inch wheels and the Coffee Extended Merino Leather that were optioned on the pre-LCI X5.
If this shade is not to your liking, the German automaker is offering a large palette of paint jobs where you may find the color that best suits your style. Just remember that the waiting time can increase considerably when an Individual paint option is chosen.
Then, we added the Driving Assistance Professional, the Parking Assistance, and the Climate Comfort Packages. The Luxury Seating Package and the Bowers & Wilkins sound system are no longer an option. But for $1,000, you can get front massaging seats which are nice to have if you often spend a lot of time on the road.
Our BMW X5 xDrive50e ended up with a pre-tax MSRP of $86,900 (or $87,895 with the destination fee included). That’s $6,550 more than the nearly similar X5 xDrive45e we built before the configurator was updated.
In today’s car market, this price hike doesn’t seem outrageous. Understandably, the Bavarians want to charge more for a vehicle that’s been properly upgraded and comes with new exterior looks, an interior that boasts the new iDrive 8 with its stretched and curved screens, more power, more EV-only range, new colors, new cabin materials options, and the promise that it will make you feel special and keep you cocooned in a properly luxurious space.
the X5 is one of the automaker’s most successful models that comes out the Spartanburg factory doors.
It’s especially weird since European customers (excluding the British) can option the pricy sound system, and they get the same made in the U.S. SAVs. Let’s just hope for audiophile’s sake that it’s a configurator mishap that will be fixed soon.
The good news is that plug-in hybrid vehicles now qualify for the federal EV tax credit. If you want to obtain it, you must keep the MSRP at or below the $80,000 level and meet the yearly earning requirements.
Finally, BMW dealers might be able to tell you more about the available options, so make sure to play around in the configurator, figure out exactly what you want, and then go to negotiate a purchase. Fingers crossed for no unwarranted price hikes!
Don't forget to check the attached .PDF that gives an in-detail look at how things have changed spec-wise.
Let the numbers do the talking!
Pretty pricy, but that was to be expected
